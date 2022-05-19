In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Technology, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 19 May 2022 1:20 pm / 0 comments

Tesla has opened the use of a number of Supercharger sites on its charging network in the United Kingdom to third-party cars, or vehicles or other makes from yesterday evening, according to the Tesla Owners UK page.

The access granted to electric vehicles of other brands applies to 15 out of the 98 Supercharger sites located in the UK, and the non-Tesla users will be required to use the Tesla app for begin charging and will pay a higher rate per kWh of battery charge compared to Tesla owners.

To get around the higher charging rate, non-Tesla owners can pay an additional monthly fee of 10.99 pounds sterling (RM59.93) in order to access the lower prices for charging, according to the group.

It appears that charger etiquette remains promising in the Netherlands, France and Norway, according to the owners group, which reports that there have not been instances of non-Tesla vehicle owners blocking the charging bays to the inconvenience of Tesla vehicle owners, and the group hopes that the situation continues with the third-party Superchagrer trials in the UK.

The Tesla Owners UK group also added that it has received reassurance from Tesla itself that the expansion of the Supercharger network continues to be in line with the carmaker’s earlier promise of tripling the network over the coming one and a half years, the group said.

Tesla said in July 2021 that it plans to open its Supercharger network in Norway to users of other electric vehicles by September 2022. While Tesla Superchargers in the United States use a proprietary plug, the outlets in Europe employ the CCS2 connector that is standard in the region, enabling easier adoption.

Meanwhile on the local front, Tesla has indicated that it is open to the idea of establishing a Supercharger network in Malaysia, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) CEO Arham Abdul Rahman said in a tweet last week, following prime minister’s invitation to Tesla to invest in Malaysia.