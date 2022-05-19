In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 19 May 2022 4:32 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced its sales performance for the month of April 2022, delivering a total of 6,946 vehicles, with 6,868 units being Toyota vehicles, while the remaining 78 units were Lexus vehicles.

The overall figure represents an 18% decrease from the 8,487 vehicles the company managed to deliver a month prior in March, with 8,386 Toyota vehicles and 101 Lexus vehicles sold.

As reported by NST, UMW Holdings – the parent of UMWT – attributed the decline to supply chain issues affecting vehicle production, which an issue that other car companies are also facing. The group delivered a total of 32,600 units, inclusive of both UMWT and its associate company, Perodua, in April, which is 7.5% less than the 35,246 units it recorded in March.

According to the group, the Vios, Yaris, Corolla Cross and Hilux were among UMWT’s best-selling models last month. Despite the sales drop, UMWT’s year-to-date sales figure as of April currently sits at 29,393 units, which is 11% more than the 26,431 units recorded during same period last year.