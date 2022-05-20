In Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 May 2022 10:59 am / 0 comments

Joining the Aprilia RS660 sportsbike in Malaysia is the 2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660, with an introductory price of RM79,500, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Like the RS660, the Tuareg 660 is Aprilia’s offering for the middleweight motorcycle market, following adventure-touring motorcycle styling closely, and stock is available in Aprilia Malaysia dealer showrooms immediately.

Power for the Tuareg 660 comes from a liquid-cooled, DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin displacing 659 cc. However, while the RS660 gets 100 hp and 67 Nm of torque, the Tuareg 660 features an engine tune for more low- and mid-range torque, putting out a claimed 80 hp at 9,250 rpm and 70 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

A full suite of riding aids comes with the Tuareg 660, with information viewed on a 5-inch TFT-LCD screen. Settings include traction control, engine braking, engine mapping, cruise control and four ride modes – two preset and two customisable.

Suspension is done with fully-adjustable upside-down Kayaba forks in front with 240 mm of travel while the rear end is fitted with a fully-adjustable Kayaba monoshock, also giving 240 mm of suspension travel. Ground clearance for the Tuareg 660 is more than 240 mm while seat height is set at 860 mm.

Braking is done by twin Brembo two-piston callipers on the front wheel, clamping 300 mm floating brake discs while the rear wheel is stopped with a single-piston calliper on a 260 mm disc, with two-channel ABS. Spoked wheel sizing for the Tuareg 660 is 2.15 by 21-inches in front and 4,25 by 18-inches at the rear, shod with tubeless 90/90 and 150/70 tyres front and rear, respectively.

Tipping the scales at 204 kg, the Tuareg 660 carries 18-litres of fuel in the tank. For Malaysia, there are three colour options for the Tuareg 660, Martian Red, Acid Gold and Indaco Tagelmust, Indaco being the Italian word for the colour indigo and Tagelmust referring to the litham or traditional head dress worn by Tuareg Berber tribesmen in North Africa.