By Mick Chan / 20 May 2022 5:39 pm

With the current, L663-generation Land Rover Defender having made its global debut in 2019, the 90 and 110 short- and long-wheelbase bodystyles – with three and five doors respectively – will soon be joined by an even longer version, which will be called the Defender 130.

This will offers seating for up to eight persons in a 2-2-3 seating configuration over three rows, and will bring the latest in chassis and digital technologies, said Land Rover.

With this being a teaser for the time being, Land Rover has yet to reveal what the interior of the Defender 130 would look like, though the longest version yet would most naturally look very similar, if not identical to those of the Defender 110 and Defender 90 in the front half of the cabin.

Interior equipment should mirror those already available to the Defender 90 and 110, namely the Pivi Pro infotainment setup with a 10-inch touchscreen or the optional 11.4-inch unit, along with a Meridian sound system, wireless mobile device charging, 3D surround view camera, ClearSight Ground View forward camera feed, ClearSight interior rear-view camera feed, and more.

Land Rover Defender V8, in 90 and 110 bodystyles

For reference, the Defender 110 in the Malaysian market can be specified in either the P300 which packs a 300 PS/400 Nm 2.0 litre Ingenium four-cylinder petrol engine, or as the P400 with the 400 PS/550 Nm inline-six cylinder petrol with mild-hybrid assistance.

Both examples are paired with the ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, and a two-speed transfer case sends drive to all four wheels. Being a Land Rover product, the Defender 130 should stay close to its key off-roading capabilities, such as a 900 mm wading depth.

Other markets also receive the 2.0 litre Ingenium turbodiesel engine in varying states of tune, a D250 mild-hybrid diesel as well as a P400e petrol plug-in hybrid. For those who must have the biggest engine available to the Defender, the Defender V8 gets a 5.0 litre supercharged V8 producing 525 PS and 625 Nm of torque, and can be specified in three- and five-door bodystyles.

