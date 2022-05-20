In Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 May 2022 9:48 am / 2 comments

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) has released a statement urging eligible recipients of the Keluarga Malaysia child seat subsidy programme (MyCRS) to immediately make a purchase. To date, 231,012 of 427,798 applications are eligible, a number that is 20% higher than the programme’s 188,000 limit.

MIROS reminds recipients that the subsidy is given based on purchase and not eligibility, which is why they have to make the child seat purchase immediately at 240 authorised outlets nationwide, or online. The list of authorised outlets can be obtained at www.mycrs.gov.my.

All applicants are advised to check their application status again at the MyCRS website as the eligibility data has been updated. If the application is still not in the eligible list, one can file an appeal online.

MIROS explains that the MyCRS child seat subsidy allocation is RM30 million and it’s limited to 188,000 recipients. Each eligible person can claim subsidy for one child seat. Announced in Budget 2022, the subsidy is 50% and the maximum subsidy amount is RM150. Recipients are encouraged to make the purchase as soon as possible, in two months from the date of application approval, to avoid not making the 188k cut.

“Jangan tunggu, beli sekarang,” said MIROS director-general Datuk Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim.