In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 14 February 2022 3:29 pm / 3 comments

During the tabling of Budget 2022 (Bajet 2022), it was revealed that the government will subsidise the purchase of child restraint systems (CRS) or child seats to make them more affordable for parents, particularly those from the B40 group.

Under the plan, parents who purchase a child seat worth RM300 and below will get a 50% subsidy from the original price, while a maximum subsidy of RM150 will be provided when purchasing a child seat that exceeds RM301. According to finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, RM30 million has been allocated for this purpose and will benefit 188,000 people.

To redeem the child seat purchase subsidy, parents can submit an application at www.mycrs.gov.my beginning March 1, 2022 (the website will be activated on the day), according to The Rakyat Post. The following are the eligibility criteria for the child seat purchase subsidy:

Beneficiaries from the B40 household category

Applicants must be aged 21 years and above

Citizens residing in Malaysia

Have a child/adopted child/foster child aged 12 years and below

Key data reference from Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat 2021 (BPR 2021) recipients based on information received by LHDN/e-Kasih ICU

One family can only claim the subsidy for one CRS

Applicants will be able to review the results of their application later from April 1, 2022, and those that receive an approval will be able to head to selected stores approved by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) to make a purchase – a list of CRS with the MIROS QR code label can be seen here. MIROS will approve stores with vendors trained as Child Occupant Safety Advisor (COSA) to ensure buyers are educated on the right way to install a car seat in their vehicle.