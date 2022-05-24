In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 24 May 2022 10:38 am / 3 comments

If you need another reminder that Covid-19 is still impacting vehicle production, Toyota has announced that it will suspend operations on selected days in May and June at several of its plants in Japan.

According to the Japanese carmaker, the adjustments to its production plans are due to the ongoing parts shortage brought on by the current lockdown in Shanghai as well as the scarcity of semiconductors.

The company added its global production plan for June will be reduced by 100,000 units to approximately 850,000 units (250,000 units in Japan and 600,000 units overseas), and this figure will also be the average through August.

For the full period of fiscal year 2023, Toyota did not change its estimate of producing around 9.7 million vehicles worldwide. Even so, the carmaker said external factors beyond its control will make it difficult to look ahead, although it will still strive to push out as many cars as possible.