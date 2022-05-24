In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 24 May 2022 12:12 pm / 1 comment

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (TMMIN) has launched the xEV Center, located at the TMMIN Karawang 3 facility on a 600 square metre site.

The xEV Center is intended to serve as a learning centre for the public on the subject of green technology and the role of Indonesia’s transformation towards electrification, and its goal of minimising emissions through using various means of electrified vehicle options, said Toyota.

“In line with the government’s efforts to create environmentally friendly vehicles, the construction of the xEV Center by TMMIN plays an important role n educating and inspiring the public, including the next generation, to innovate and develop electrified vehicle technology in the country. We hope that the Toyota xEV Center car become a catalyst for technology development and industrialisation of electrified vehicles in Indonesia,” said the country’s minister of industry Agus Gumiwang.

In terms of the facility, Phase One of the xEV Center presents information related to electrification comprised of a showcase for hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles as well as a driving experience zone. Also present in this zone is a cross section of an electrified vehicle, display of xEV main components such as battery, power control unit and transaxle, and to round up Phase One, an outdoor charging station.

Zone 1 of the facility is dedicated to illustrating environmental initiatives, where the global environmental conditions – as well as the Paris Agreement – are explained, latter being the basis for the country’s targets for carbon neutrality, said Toyota. This also presents the energy roadmap in Indonesia in support of environmental efforts, as well as Toyota’s active part in the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050.

The next zone, Zone 2, is dedicated to explaining the classification of internal combustion-engined vehicles and xEVs through video, demonstrated how the latter types function in an easy to understand presentation for the general public.

Here, the aforementioned xEV cutaway display illustrates energy simulations within xEVs, and its main components are explained through charts and displays. Further detailed explanations are also offered via virtual reality and augmented reality, says Toyota.

This is followed by Zone 3, which describes the green ecosystem. Here, the zone explains the concept of well-to-wheel emissions through an easy to understand diorama, says Toyota, while the xEV ecosystem, charging types and electrical equipment used are also presented in this zone.

Here, visitors will get to see PHEVs and charging stations on display, the use of an xEV as a power source, the vehicle life cycle, and the complete 3R process for a battery.

Rounding up the quartet in the first phase is Zone 4, which illustrates sustainable communities. This is the final zone in the xEV Center currently open to the public, and this houses an e-library that summarises the activities of the Indonesian government and Toyota Indonesia towards realising the country’s transition into the era of electrification, says the automaker.

At present, Phase One is the extent of the xEV Center that is open to public, with a further two phases to come. Future developments will include the expansion of the Eco-Renewable Energy and Research area, followed by a Mobility area.

The second phase of the centre’s construction will focus on green energy, in which it will present various technologies and facilities that draw energy from renewable sources such as hydroelectric power plants, windmills, water wheels, hydrogen and solar panels, for the purpose of showcasing the electrification ecosystem from upstream to downstream, says Toyota. For the third phase, mobility, the xEV Center will showcase the Intelligent Transport System.

“The xEV Center will become a facility for learning, capability and research for electrification, green energy and mobility as a means for Indonesian human resources to develop their understanding in the technology and ecosystem of the automotive industry in the future, so that Indonesia continues to be an important part of the world automotive industry,” said TMMIN director of corporate affairs Bob Azam.

Toyota Indonesia also believes that various practical, sustainable approaches must be combined in the drive towards electrification, through combining concepts and technologies such as the Low Cost Green Car (LCGC), flexi-fuel engines, as well as hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles to suit diverse consumer needs, it said.