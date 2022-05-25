In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 May 2022 5:19 pm / 0 comments

Petaling Jaya folks, take note. The Malaysia Women Marathon will be happening this Sunday, May 29, and as a result, several main roads in PJ will be temporarily closed for the event. Here’s the list of the roads and the time that they will be closed to traffic.

Jalan Timur and Persiaran Barat: 3am – 10am

Jalan Changgai: 3am – 8am

Jalan Selangor: 3am – 8am

Jalan Utara at Brickfields Asia College section: 4am – 9.30am

Jalan Kemajuan intersection with Jalan Prof Khoo Kay Khim: 4am – 9.30am

Jalan Templer to Jalan PP Narayanan: 3am – 8am

Jalan Khoo Kay Khim to Jalan Harapan: 3.30am – 9am

Jalan Universiti (Prof Khoo Kay Kim) – Jalan 17/1: partial closure 3.30am – 9am

Jalan Kemajuan: 3.30am – 9.15am

Click on the map above for a better picture of which stretches are closed and use alternative routes if necessary. Drive safe.