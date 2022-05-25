Petaling Jaya folks, take note. The Malaysia Women Marathon will be happening this Sunday, May 29, and as a result, several main roads in PJ will be temporarily closed for the event. Here’s the list of the roads and the time that they will be closed to traffic.
- Jalan Timur and Persiaran Barat: 3am – 10am
- Jalan Changgai: 3am – 8am
- Jalan Selangor: 3am – 8am
- Jalan Utara at Brickfields Asia College section: 4am – 9.30am
- Jalan Kemajuan intersection with Jalan Prof Khoo Kay Khim: 4am – 9.30am
- Jalan Templer to Jalan PP Narayanan: 3am – 8am
- Jalan Khoo Kay Khim to Jalan Harapan: 3.30am – 9am
- Jalan Universiti (Prof Khoo Kay Kim) – Jalan 17/1: partial closure 3.30am – 9am
- Jalan Kemajuan: 3.30am – 9.15am
Click on the map above for a better picture of which stretches are closed and use alternative routes if necessary. Drive safe.