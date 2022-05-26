In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 26 May 2022 4:26 pm / 0 comments

Rapid KL has announced new intervals for the LRT Kelana Jaya Line and MRT Kajang Line. The longer intervals start today (May 26) and is to enable the upgrading of trains for the safety and comfort of passengers.

The frequency for the LRT Kelana Jaya Line is now every four minutes for peak hours and every seven minutes for off-peak hours. This is for Monday to Friday. For weekends and public holidays, it’s seven minutes per train for the entire day. Previously, the shortest interval was 2.5 minutes for weekday peak hours.

As for the MRT Kajang Line, the new frequency is every six minutes for peak hours and every 10 minutes for off-peak hours. This is for Monday to Friday. For weekends and public holidays, it’s 10 minutes per train for the entire day. Previously, the shortest interval was four minutes for weekday peak hours.

Yesterday, transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced that the KJ line, which has been operating since 1998, is now undergoing a ‘mid-life refurbishment’. The RM800 million initiative involves maintenance, repair and overhaul of 28 sets of the Bombardier 818 train sets. The service will be receiving 19 new train sets in Q4 2023. There have been a couple of incidents and breakdowns of late, so this is timely.