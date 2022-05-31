Over the past few weeks, motorists have been complaining about the increased level of traffic congestion in the Klang Valley. Politicians have waded in on the issue, from stating that the government needs to address the issue immediately to significantly enhancing the coverage of public transport.
That’s the view of policy makers, but what about you, the motorist (or passenger), presumably tired of inching through traffic? Do you have ideas on how improve the situation? If you do, then you should pitch them in the Public Policy Competition titled “How To Solve Traffic Congestion.”
Organised by Penggerak Belia Selangor (PeBS), the competition invites young adults and youths to share ideas on how to combat traffic woes. It’s open to all Malaysians aged 17 to 30, and not only is it free to participate, there are cash prizes to be won, in this case RM1,000 for the team deemed to have come up with the best policy by the panel of judges. Finishing second nets you RM800, and third place secures RM500.
Only 10 teams of up to three members (who have to fulfil the age requirements above) will be admitted, on a first-come-first-serve basis. Teams who register thereafter will be placed on a wait list, and will be admitted, again on a first-come-first-serve basis, in the event of a drop out. Teams who have successfully registered will be contacted by the PeBS team.
The two-day programme consists of a workshop on June 9 from 10am-1pm, followed by the competition on June 16, from 9am-1pm, with the venues for these to be confirmed. All teams must attend both event dates physically; failure to do so will result in disqualification. It’ll be interesting to see what novel ideas will be proposed via the programme, for sure.
Comments
Make car a luxury item says dap therefore nobody will drive and no traffic jam lor…ok so how much will i get for this great idea?? Did i win a honda kapcai oh wow…
Increase 500% car taxes, Scrap cars every 5yr. Beres
No need to ask us. Their:
https://paultan.org/2019/02/26/malaysia-set-to-unveil-flying-car-prototype-this-year/
Was going to solve all of our traffic problems yeah. So PH, I still not see flying cars zooming around Selangor or Penang yet. Why?
jgn jadi batu api la AutoFrenz. racist and merepek since 2014. smue post u ni kalau bukan racist memang merepek.
baik diam2 je if you have nothing good to say.
Designate during peak hours (7-9am, 5-7pm) all private cars (not taxi or grab) with just 1 occupant to be fined RM50.
Put enforcement officers on busy jammed roads to saman on the spot.
Government knows all the solution how to solve this problem. Just whether they want do don’t want only. Our people always complain police efficency. But when they want (involve VVIP), I think their effiency even not the fatest in the world also among the top!
PH ran Selangor more than 10 years now and still they dunno how to solve traffic congestion and now asking rakyat for ideas? Why the heck are we paying their MPs and Mentri Besar? Azmin Ali would make a better MB than these clueless overhighly paid jokers.
Isn’t Highway management a federal govt responsibility?
Is traffic congestion in Selangor only limited to highways? What about PJ New Town, MPPJ tower, where it is far from any highway, still want to blame highway ke? Bodo
Save your gas talking to people that don’t even know the law but want to act smart!
it is.
Go and upgrade yourself before comment!
So 10 years later you come begging us to give ideas how to improve yourself. Yeah you should learn from this Selangor fiasco to upgrade yourself and not wait 10 years then only realise your inadequacies. Don’t be like PH Selangor, take 10 years to wake up!
AA was the MB for a few years, but wat did he do? main belakang eh?
He was just following his boss lettew
time for you guys here at Paultan.org, who comments alot about this issue to walk the talk & participate.
Ask MPs and ministers to use public transport
Special taxation for kei cars and EV cars
DAP MP & family tak ada kesah to use public transports as they have police escorts to clear jams for them. Maybe if we strip them of this right, they will feel our suffering and not just talk kok & bull stories.
Aik? PTD nowaday tak boleh pakai dah? Open la the job to public and implement merit application rather than cable
Ahahaha…diorg bz laa byk open house nk kena fulfill…lps tu byk kena buat visit sana sini…mana ada masa nk pikir…’To Think’, none stated in job scope…
so many ideas have been given..go ask your politician la what do they do with all the ideas. always think about their cronies only. need more projects that benefit them rather than us. efficiency means less business for them
We asked them and this is their reply to us
https://paultan.org/2022/05/31/driving-a-car-in-malaysia-should-be-made-a-luxury-not-a-necessity-says-dap-assemblyman-liew-chin-tong/
Down with PHDAP Selangor!
“Make driving cars a luxury and not a necesities”
Instant win. /s
The most effective and likely the most unpopular – but the best. Raise the tolls and raise the price of fuel. Tomorrow, no jams
If you really want to hear out public opinion and solve the issue, scrap that age limit. Else it’s just another political stunt.
Aikkk…. where are those think-tank group that supposed to give some ideas and solutions? Those PTDs are supposedly bright adults and they can give a shot on this.
But i guess it’s alright too inviting public to give opinions and advice. Besides, they have to go through it every day and they might have some inputs one or two things.
Encourage the use of Public transport and motorcycle/scooter to…..just imagine 100 ppl on a scooter or LRT compared to 100 ppl driving their own car….which one will be jammed up?? Problem solved
Why 17 to 30? People above 30 are too dumb? or they just don’t want to accept the true?
This is pretty brilliant on the part of the Government. have to give them credit where it’s due. They’re curbing spending by holding a competition. Basically you’ll get a a lot of good expert advice for free. And just pick a winner from who is related to some minister.
A more brilliant idea would be to put rakyat in charge of selangor and kick out these useless Pakatan MPs!
remove subsidy for ron95, the next day highway will become pedestrian street. traffic problem solved.
Sorry to inform everyone that this competition is no longer open to new registrations.
The solution is on the town planning policy. The road size and routes were not proportionate to the high rise of residence and shop lots.
Have municipal ever resolve three-storey shop building with sufficient parking lots such as in USJ Taipan?
Just build a new capital city to reduce the traffic jam in Kuala Lumpur