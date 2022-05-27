We don’t know if you’ve noticed, but traffic in the Klang Valley seems to have gotten much worse in the past few weeks, notably after the Hari Raya period. More jams seem to be occurring across the city, and not just during peak hours. Former transport minister Anthony Loke has noticed that too, and says the government needs to tackle the issue immediately, the Malay Mail reports.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference, he said that traffic has seen a two-fold increase compared to pre-pandemic times in 2019 as more people return to work. “From news reports, according to the TomTom Traffic Index, congestion at peak hours in the morning and evenings in the capital has become worse in the past seven days, compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
The TomTom Traffic Index records urban congestion in more than 400 cities worldwide, using data recorded by TomTom navigation devices, vehicle in-dash systems, and the company’s mobile application. The anonymised data is shared publicly, and allows hourly data to be viewed in real-time. Available data for the past 48 hours or seven days can be compared with 2019 and 2021 levels.
Loke added that the jams weren’t just confined to particular time periods, as would be expected. “Before, we only experienced traffic congestion during peak hours, but now even off-peak hours, at 3pm for example, there is traffic congestion,” he said.
This, he explained, was having an impact on motorists’ behaviour. “More accidents occur each day now, although I don’t have the exact figures, but if you drive, you will understand the road condition and how people behave on the road,” he said.
Loke added that this wasn’t only happening in the Klang Valley, but elsewhere as well. Using Seremban as an example, he said he experienced similar traffic congestion during a recent trip to Seremban, taking two hours to make the journey despite the distance only being 60 km.
“What is happening? The government needs to get to the bottom of this. Malaysians cannot wait anymore. Don’t wait for studies to be done, just get down to the ground and try to solve the problems from there,” he said.
Loke said that the matter of tackling the issue shouldn’t just be left to the transport ministry, stating that other ministries should also look into how they can work together to solve the growing problem. “The transport ministry could work with the federal territories ministry, for a start, to address traffic congestion in the Kuala Lumpur city centre. That’s just an example, but it has to be done immediately,” he explained.
Earlier this week, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said it will conduct a detailed study on how to reduce traffic congestion in the city, which is becoming increasingly critical. The council said that attention will be paid to certain aspects including traffic light coordination and parking management systems, which have disrupted traffic flow.
Loke said that public transport also had its share of issues. Having decided to give it a go earlier today, he said that the service was not as smooth as he thought it would be. “This is when I realise that Malaysians are facing stress even when they opt to take public transport,” he said.
In posts on social media last week, motorists lamented about the worsening traffic conditions they are facing during their commute to and from work. They said that the situation was forcing many to leave home for work earlier and getting home later, as congestion on the road in the evening now lasted up to 8pm and beyond, something that would ultimately affect one’s mental well-being.
Comments
Ministers lalu smuanya pakai escort. That’s why “can wait until study… can wait until discuss…etc2”. Mana ada dia rasa jalan jem ni.
Hello Mr Ex-Minister, last time pn you did nothing to address this issue…this is what we said talk is cheap, supposedly your previous action talk louder than word…Bossku sudah lama planning on MRT & other public transport transformation you shj yg lalai..hahahaha
Solution 1: Remove RON95 subsidy
Solution 2: WFH
talk only ..traffic jammed is money…money wasted on the side , money collected by the other side.. so…balance .. no jammmed , economy slow moving…ekekekekekek
The most obvious reason is covid rules. As long as you force or encourage mask wearing in public transport, people will switch to cars.
Look at intra city buses, they are almost empty all the time. Because people don’t come out? But there are tons of cars on the road.
Because people are scared of covid? But there are many people in coffee shops and restaurants, obviously with no mask.
This was already apparent during lunar new year this year. Loads of cars on highways, but an intercity bus that was expected to be full had only 1 passenger. At the same time, eating places with no mask rule were full.
-incomplete mrt works is a nuisance
-flexible working hours causing round the clock congestion
-too many traffic lights and ingress / egress, perhaps due to poor judgement of road auditors
-poor road conditions
-increase in delivery services due to the pandemic
-overladen old lorries slowing down traffic at climbing sections
recommendations:-
– car pooling. single occupancy vehicle to be charged higher toll rate.
– to limit truck operating hours after peak hours
-to dismantle and close down some ingress/egress. motorists to go for a longer round route.
-to improve road conditions
1. Create city zones where no cars can enter during working hours on working days. Example federal.highway after mid valley. And after bulatan pandan at TRX.
2. Create gantry to detect vehicle.numbers and charge rm20 per entry as like congestion fee. Exempt EVs.
For cars more than 20 years old, charge rm100 per entry as they are slower, they pollute more and ten to breakdown easily.
Exempt public transports and ehailings with proper signage on bodywork.
3. Next. Remove all cars older than 30 years old outside city. send to smaller towns like temerloh or tampin. Or sarikei.
4. By 2025 only allow cars with special plates (maybe green colour) to enter the city.
5. Starting 2023 remove 15% of excise duty on all new cars. 2024 abother 5%. 2025 anothrr 5%. Total 40%.
6. Starting 2025 ppl.wanting to buy green plate cars must pay a new tax for them to enjoy the priority omto be on the road. Charge 20k, cannot include in car price. Cannot include in car loan. Dont want, take ehailing or taxis or other means of public transport .
This is my idea.
Any other ideas?
All the wholes there is no studied and traffic engineering?
That’s why no need to extend for SST tax exemption. This will help to reduce jams
Talk so easy this ex Mentri Loklok. Dulu ada kuasa ko buat apa ye? Useless dude only contribution is to sell endless fancy plates. This reflects the endemic issue from PH during their 22mths rule, we can see how inept and clueless these jokers were when given the right to rule but their abject failure and broken promises laid bare for the world to see and laugh at Malaysia’s expense.
Well done DBKL 2022! Dulu DBKL of 2019 tau saman orang je, bila flood datang, all including the useless WP MP then become headless chickens.