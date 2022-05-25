In Local News / By Mick Chan / 25 May 2022 10:59 am / 8 comments

Rush hour traffic in Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will conduct a detailed study on how to reduced traffic congestion in Kuala Lumpur which is becoming increasingly critical, Bernama reported.

Attention will be paid to certain aspects including traffic light coordination and parking management systems which have disrupted traffic flow, said federal territories deputy minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

“The traffic light system in the city centre is now being managed by two different companies. These companies need to have good communication to ensure that the traffic lights are synchronised for all routes entering and leaving the city. If there is an urgent need, there is a possibility [that DBKL will] no longer use two different systems,” the federal territories deputy minister said.

Results from the study will be tabled at the federal territories ministry post-cabinet meeting, Jalaluddin added. Traffic in the federal capital is monitored and managed by the DBKL Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre (KLCCC) unit, formerly known as the Integrated Transport Information System (ITIS).

Other matters that will be looked into will include the entry of heavy vehicles into the city, businesses operating in unauthorised locations as well as the attitude of road users, he said.

“I do not guarantee that traffic congestion will be resolved 100%, however [the study] is to keep the situation from escalating,” the deputy minister said.

Earlier this morning, a stalled cement lorry had added to the traffic congestion on the East-West Link Expressway in Cheras, as it was immobile on the left and centre lanes of the highway. Existing traffic laws state that slow-moving vehicles are not allowed on Kuala Lumpur roads during peak traffic hours, and this has been on the books since 1995.