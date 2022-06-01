In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 1 June 2022 10:50 am / 42 comments

It’s fun to feel the wind in your face in a moving car, and surely having your head out the window to get that sense of freedom is harmless, right? Maybe even a torso, nothing the matter with that. Well, a 37-year-old man found out the hard way that the action is a chargeable offence.

T Vengadasalabathi was charged at the sessions court in Ipoh yesterday with three counts of endangering his children by allowing them to stick their heads out of the window of a moving car along Jalan Tambun in March, Bernama reports.

The insurance agent was charged with exposing his three children, aged four to eight, to danger in a moving car, in a manner that could likely cause physical injuries. The children were seen sticking their heads – and bodies – out of the moving vehicle in a video that went viral.

The offence was reportedly committed along Jalan Tambun between 6.20pm and 6.45pm on March 22, and on March 24, police detained the accused. Framed under Section 31 (1) (A) of the Child Act, the offence is punishable under Section 31 (1) of the same act, and this carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a 20-year jail term, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Evangelin Simon Silvaraj asked for the court to set bail at RM15,000 for each charge and that the accused should not be anywhere near the victims. However, lawyer K Nahtan, representing the accused, asked for a lower bail of RM2,500 for each charge, stating that his client has three children, a wife and parents to care for.

He added that there was no element of sexual abuse involved and therefore, there was no need to separate his children from him. The court fixed bail at RM9,000 in one surety for all three charges and set July 1 for mention.

If you think the laws are a bit too stern when it comes to this, be thankful you don’t live in Australia, where resting an arm out of an open window in a moving car can get you a ticket.