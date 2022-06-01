In International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2022 5:09 pm / 3 comments

To support the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has announced a new national-level certification programme will be introduced to recognise automotive technicians who have completed courses in the safety-related areas of EV maintenance and servicing.

On Monday (May 30, 2022), the LTA signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with 21 organisations, including automotive industry partners, vehicle fleet owners, training providers and other government agencies to train and certify automotive technicians.

Under the MOU, the parties will identify a set of baseline competencies on safe handling of high-voltage systems, as well as electrical troubleshooting and diagnostics. These will form the fundamental knowledge and skills in EV maintenance and repair, which technicians need to acquire before they are allowed to work on such vehicles.

Additionally, the LTA will work with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and training providers, such as the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West, Singapore Polytechnic and Ngee Ann Polytechnic, to develop and implement foundational training courses based on the list of identified competencies.

These courses are expected to be made available in the second half of this year, and to ensure they are affordable, LTA and SSG will provide baseline course fee subsidies of up to 70% to help offset course fees.

The LTA will also work with SSG and Workforce Singapore (WSG) reskill new and existing technicians so that they are able to pick up EV-specific competencies. Under this plan, eligible companies or employees may receive salary support for the training duration.

These initiatives are meant to support Singapore’s plan to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040. The public transport sector will also see a shift to a 100% cleaner-energy bus fleet by 2040, which the skilled workforce will also support.