In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 June 2022 11:14 am / 9 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) says it has observed that of late, there are goods vehicles entering into the city centre during peak morning and evening hours, something that they are not allowed to do by law. This, it said, has been contributing to the increased traffic congestion in the Klang Valley, which has been on the up since Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

A ban on goods vehicles entering the city centre during peak hours has been in place for a long time, but it seems many heavy vehicle drivers have been disregarding this rule, and the JPJ said it was reminding everyone about this.

In a statement, the department reiterated that all operators or drivers of goods vehicles involving heavy vehicles with a laden weight (BDM) exceeding 7,500 kg are prohibited from entering the main roads into the city centre from 6.30 am until 9.30 am and from 4.30 pm until 7.30 pm every day.

It said that roads gazetted with travel restrictions of at least five km from the city centre will be marked by a special signboard listing the specific times heavy vehicles are not allowed to enter the city centre. Interestingly, the weight limitation for such vehicles was previously stated as those above 10,000 kg, but this now seems to have been lowered to 7,500 kg, covering more heavy vehicle types.

The roads restricted to goods vehicles during the morning (from 6.30 am to 9.30 am) and evening (from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm) are:

All roads within the Kuala Lumpur city centre

Jalan Kuching – from Taman Wahyu in Jalan Ipoh to the city centre

Jalan Genting Klang – from TAR College until the city centre

Jalan Cheras – from Taman Midah to the city centre.

PLUS highway – from Rawang R&R towards Kuala Lumpur

PLUS highway – from Bukit Raja toll plaza, Klang towards Kuala Lumpur

Jalan Tun Razak

Jalan Istana

Jalan Segambut

Jalan Sentul

Meanwhile, roads restricted to goods vehicles in the evening (from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm) are:

Jalan Kepong

Jalan Ipoh – from Bulatan Kepong until Jalan Batu Caves

Karak Highway

Jalan Gombak – from Jalan Kampung Bandar Dalam until the Kuala Lumpur border

Jalan Genting Klang

Jalan Cheras – from Jalan Pudu until Jalan Tenteram

Jalan Sungai Besi – from Jalan Kuchai Lama to the KL-Seremban highway

Jalan Kelang Lama – from the federal highway to Jalan Kuchai Lama

The department reminded companies and drivers transporting goods to follow the ruling, and said that those who disregard this and are caught by traffic wardens or JPJ and police personnel flouting the law will be issued a compound fine of not more than RM300 or charged in court, where the fine imposed will not be less than RM300 but not exceeding RM2,000.

If anyone thinks that the ruling isn’t fair, then consider this. Late last month, Integrated Transport Information System (ITIS) posted a photo of a cement lorry that broke down during morning rush hour traffic on the East-West Link expressway at Taman Connaught, heading towards Taman Len Seng. The stalled vehicle, which should not have been on city roads at the time, blocked both the left and centre lanes of the highway, effectively creating additional congestion due to its presence.