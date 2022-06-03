The road transport department (JPJ) says it has observed that of late, there are goods vehicles entering into the city centre during peak morning and evening hours, something that they are not allowed to do by law. This, it said, has been contributing to the increased traffic congestion in the Klang Valley, which has been on the up since Covid-19 restrictions were eased.
A ban on goods vehicles entering the city centre during peak hours has been in place for a long time, but it seems many heavy vehicle drivers have been disregarding this rule, and the JPJ said it was reminding everyone about this.
In a statement, the department reiterated that all operators or drivers of goods vehicles involving heavy vehicles with a laden weight (BDM) exceeding 7,500 kg are prohibited from entering the main roads into the city centre from 6.30 am until 9.30 am and from 4.30 pm until 7.30 pm every day.
It said that roads gazetted with travel restrictions of at least five km from the city centre will be marked by a special signboard listing the specific times heavy vehicles are not allowed to enter the city centre. Interestingly, the weight limitation for such vehicles was previously stated as those above 10,000 kg, but this now seems to have been lowered to 7,500 kg, covering more heavy vehicle types.
The roads restricted to goods vehicles during the morning (from 6.30 am to 9.30 am) and evening (from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm) are:
- All roads within the Kuala Lumpur city centre
- Jalan Kuching – from Taman Wahyu in Jalan Ipoh to the city centre
- Jalan Genting Klang – from TAR College until the city centre
- Jalan Cheras – from Taman Midah to the city centre.
- PLUS highway – from Rawang R&R towards Kuala Lumpur
- PLUS highway – from Bukit Raja toll plaza, Klang towards Kuala Lumpur
- Jalan Tun Razak
- Jalan Istana
- Jalan Segambut
- Jalan Sentul
Meanwhile, roads restricted to goods vehicles in the evening (from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm) are:
- Jalan Kepong
- Jalan Ipoh – from Bulatan Kepong until Jalan Batu Caves
- Karak Highway
- Jalan Gombak – from Jalan Kampung Bandar Dalam until the Kuala Lumpur border
- Jalan Genting Klang
- Jalan Cheras – from Jalan Pudu until Jalan Tenteram
- Jalan Sungai Besi – from Jalan Kuchai Lama to the KL-Seremban highway
- Jalan Kelang Lama – from the federal highway to Jalan Kuchai Lama
The department reminded companies and drivers transporting goods to follow the ruling, and said that those who disregard this and are caught by traffic wardens or JPJ and police personnel flouting the law will be issued a compound fine of not more than RM300 or charged in court, where the fine imposed will not be less than RM300 but not exceeding RM2,000.
If anyone thinks that the ruling isn’t fair, then consider this. Late last month, Integrated Transport Information System (ITIS) posted a photo of a cement lorry that broke down during morning rush hour traffic on the East-West Link expressway at Taman Connaught, heading towards Taman Len Seng. The stalled vehicle, which should not have been on city roads at the time, blocked both the left and centre lanes of the highway, effectively creating additional congestion due to its presence.
Comments
what about the always congested LDP? i see heavy vehicles every day as early as 830am.. cement truck, bulldozer, you name it. whenever you see crawling traffic especially up the bridge, u know what’s in front. more and more condos are built along this road, so it should be added to the list. and above all, be enforced.
Time for our road avenger with dashcams to do their patriotic duty and share vids of these trucks on the road way past curfew. Our enforcers are nowadays very efficient to catch lawbreakers and most of these trucks are from fleet owned by T20 owners so they deserve to be saman kau kau.
PDRM should be doing their job in the first place dei, dashcam users just make their job easier.
All commercial heavy vehicles should not be on the road during the peak hours. All motorcyclists should not be riding on any side of the road except for the far left side of the road.
RM 300 fine is too low relative. If at all, transporters would pass this ‘surcharge’ to the customers who require their goods to be on time. I say, RM3000 fine and to hold up these defiant transporters at a suitable area until the permitted travelling hour is reached.
How about the motorcycle restricted signboard? No need to enforce forever?
every morning, big trucks fully loaded with sands by Sungai Rambai Angkut S/B enter Sungai Buloh Toll towards Gombak direction.
This ruling has been imposed since the late 1970s .All commercial vehicle drivers are aware of this ruling and it is even notified in all driving academies. The main problem lies in the drivers attitude of enjoyment abusing rules & regulations and lately lack of enforcement.. We Malaysian needs our heads slapped every now and then .
how about backhoe and bulldozer?
same rules apply?