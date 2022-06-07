In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 7 June 2022 10:27 am / 4 comments

The increased traffic in the Klang Valley isn’t just causing motorists woes, it’s also having an impact on those using public transport, notably ride-hailing services. The lack of drivers and significantly increased demand have pushed ride prices up, but it seems a large number of drivers aren’t being tempted to drive despite the ability to earn higher fares.

Many Grab drivers have been turning off their ride-hailing app because of the traffic congestion, deeming the incentives not worth the effort of being stuck in traffic, The Malay Mail reports. The report cites a response from Grab Drivers Malaysia Association (GDMA) president Arif Asyraf Ali over the issue, originally reported by The Malaysian Insight (TMI).

Speaking to TMI, he said that 30% to 40% of its drivers will choose not to respond to ride requests during certain hours of the day, as doing so could mean getting caught in traffic jams lasting more than an hour. “The traffic jam is massive, even in the afternoon, and it is getting worse each day,” he explained.

In recent weeks, public transport users in the Klang Valley as well as Penang have been complaining about the difficulty in obtaining ride-hailing rides or being charged exorbitant rates for these. The TMI report cited heavy traffic as one of the factors pushing the price of fares up, amplifying things further.

“Because there are fewer drivers, the active ones have to drive further to pick up passengers, using more fuel and getting stuck in traffic,” Arif told TMI. He added that the shortage of drivers was at around 30%, as the number of active drivers has dropped from around 70,000 to 80,000 to about 50,000 to 60,000.