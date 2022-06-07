In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Anthony Lim / 7 June 2022 12:03 pm / 0 comments

Over in Singapore, Surbana Jurong, a government-owned consultancy company focusing on infrastructure and urban development, has announced plans to set up a public EV charging hub at its Surbana Jurong Campus, the group’s new global headquarters located in the Jurong Innovation District.

What’s unique about the project is its size – when fully completed, the on-campus charging hub is expected to be the largest in Southeast Asia, allowing up to 250 drivers to park and charge their vehicles at a time. Working together with utility company Singapore Power (SP) Group, Surbana Jurong will install a mix of nine fast and slow charging points, and will ramp up to 36 charging points within the next 18 months.

Upon completion of the initial 36 charging points, additional chargers will be installed in tandem with market demand for EVs. Drivers will be able to locate the nearest available charging point, track the charging progress and make payment via the SP mobile app.

The SP Group currently operates the country’s largest public EV network, with over 500 charging points across more than 100 locations. In 2018, it had announced plans to have that that number of charging locations up and running across the republic by 2020, of which more than 100 would be 50 kW DC fast charging points.

Surbana Jurong expects that the charging hub will meet the EV charging needs of its employees and tenants at the campus, as well as the wider EV community in the west region, and said its long-term mobility vision includes an all-electric vehicle plan for all vehicles that ply the campus.