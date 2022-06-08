In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 8 June 2022 9:44 am / 0 comments

The MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 1 has been completed and is now ready to begin operations, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) has said in a statement. Confirming an earlier report by FMT, Phase 1 of the line is on track for its opening to the public at 3pm on June 16, 2022.

This is comprised of a 12 stations in total, with nine new stations joined by three existing stations originally from the MRT Kajang Line forming the 17.5 km stretch of the new line.

The nine new stations are:

Damansara Damai

Sri Damansara Barat

Sri Damansara Sentral

Sri Damansara Timur

Metro Prima

Kepong Baru

Jinjang

Sri Delima

Kampung Batu

MRT Putrajaya Line alignment map. Click to enlarge

The three existing stations previous part of the MRT Kajang Line are:

Kwasa Damansara

Kampung Selamat

Sungai Buloh

The new line will be served by a total of 20 trains sets, with each train set comprised of four cars with a total capacity of 1,200 passengers, says MRT Corp; these trains are driverless and will be fully automatic in operation.

Joining the launch of the Putrajaya line rail service on the same day are 13 feeder bus routes, which will serve the residential and commercial areas of Bandar Sri Damansara, Taman Ehsan, Taman Kepong and Bandar Baru Selayang. Seven of the stations will also have park-and-ride facilities, offering a total of more than 2,800 parking bays, MRT Corp added.

Meanwhile, Phase Two of the Putrajaya Line from Kampung Batu to Putrajaya Sentral is at 98% completion, says MRT Corp, and Phase Two is expected to commence operations in January 2023. When Phase 1 and Phase Two are complete, this will form a line spanning 57.7 km from Kwasa Damansara to Putrajaya Sentral.

Originally, Phase 1 of the Putrajaya Line was expected to begin operations in August 2021, which was pushed back due to MCO 3.0 and the EMCO, and was pushed to November 2021 as a result. This was pushed again to the current June 16 start date.