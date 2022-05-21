After an initial plan to open in November 2021 was delayed, the new MRT Putrajaya line is scheduled to open at 3 pm on June 16 2022, according to a report by FMT.

A total of 12 stations would be opened in Phase 1, and if all goes well Phase 2 would be happening in January 2023 as per the original schedule.

The following are Phase 1 stations:

  • Kwasa Damansara (P) (MRT Kajang Line interchange)
  • Kampung Selamat
  • Sungai Buloh (P) (KTM Port Klang interchange)
  • Damansara Damai (P)
  • Sri Damansara Barat (P)
  • Sri Damansara Sentral (P)
  • Sri Damansara Timur (P) (KTM Port Klang interchange)
  • Metro Prima (P)
  • Kepong Baru
  • Jinjang (P)
  • Sri Delima
  • Kampung Batu (KTM Seremban interchange)

The stations with (P) in the list have parking lots. Interchanges with other lines are also marked in the list.

Phase 1 basically comprises of the first twelve stations from Kwasa Damansara, which run across a 17.5 km section. Trains can travel from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu in 24 minutes. The remaining 28 stations out of a total of 36 will be part of Phase 2, bringing the line up to a total length of 57.7 km.