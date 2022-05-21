In Public Transport / By Paul Tan / 21 May 2022 8:54 pm / 0 comments

After an initial plan to open in November 2021 was delayed, the new MRT Putrajaya line is scheduled to open at 3 pm on June 16 2022, according to a report by FMT.

A total of 12 stations would be opened in Phase 1, and if all goes well Phase 2 would be happening in January 2023 as per the original schedule.

The following are Phase 1 stations:

Kwasa Damansara (P) (MRT Kajang Line interchange)

Kampung Selamat

Sungai Buloh (P) (KTM Port Klang interchange)

Damansara Damai (P)

Sri Damansara Barat (P)

Sri Damansara Sentral (P)

Sri Damansara Timur (P) (KTM Port Klang interchange)

Metro Prima (P)

Kepong Baru

Jinjang (P)

Sri Delima

Kampung Batu (KTM Seremban interchange)

The stations with (P) in the list have parking lots. Interchanges with other lines are also marked in the list.

Phase 1 basically comprises of the first twelve stations from Kwasa Damansara, which run across a 17.5 km section. Trains can travel from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu in 24 minutes. The remaining 28 stations out of a total of 36 will be part of Phase 2, bringing the line up to a total length of 57.7 km.