In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 10 June 2022 3:50 pm / 4 comments

The sixth-generation Nissan Altima (also known as the Teana) has been around since March 2018 and has recently been given a facelift for the 2023 model year. In addition to the usual visual changes, the D-segment sedan also gets some new technologies to ensure it remains competitive against the likes of the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5, Toyota Camry and Subaru Legacy.

Set to go on sale in the United States from this fall, the Altima will be offered in no less than eight variants, namely the S FWD, SV FWD, SV AWD, SR FWD, SR AWD, SL FWD, SL AWD and SR VC-Turbo FWD.

As before, two four-cylinder engines are available, including a direct injection 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC unit that serves up 188 hp and 244 Nm of torque in FWD models, or 182 hp and 241 Nm in AWD models.

The alternative is a 2.0 litre VC-Turbo four-pot that features turbocharging, direct and multi-point fuel injection as well as an electrically-powered actuator arm for variable compression – 8:1 (high performance) and 14:1 (high efficiency). The VC-Turbo is available exclusively on the SR FWD model and continues to put out 248 hp and 370 Nm.

Both engines are paired with an Xtronic CVT driving the front wheels, with paddle shifters being standard on SR variants. Nissan’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system is available for certain variants and automatically distributes torques to the wheels (0:100 front up to 50:50 front-to-rear) according to road and driving conditions.

The new front fascia you see here is an updated expression of the Japanese brand’s V-Motion grille that is meant to give the Altima a sportier appearance, while also wearing the latest Nissan logo. The SR variant shown here is differentiated from others in the line-up by its grille that has a unique insert and black chrome finish.

Unchanged here are the shape of the pointy headlamps, although they now come with LED technology as standard – the turn signals are still integrated in the daytime running lights. As for the rear, it remains pretty much identical, with angular, two-piece taillights, dual exhausts and a diffuser-like element being key cues.

For 2023, Nissan is offering two new exterior colours – Grey Sky Pearl and Garnett Pearl Metallic – which join the previously available Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Pearl White TriCoat, Glacier White and Deep Blue Pearl. There are also four new aluminium-alloy wheel designs too, including a 17-inch set for the SV and individual 19-inch wheel designs for the SR, SL and SR VC-Turbo.

The cabin of the new Altima remains largely familiar, but there’s revised instrument panel finishings and a new dual-stitch interior fabric design for the SR. The current Nissan logo also makes its way onto the steering wheel, joining other available features like a 7-inch multi-info display, Zero Gravity seats (eight-way powered for the driver) and dual-zone climate control.

Notable enhancements include a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (an upgrade from the previous 8-inch unit) on the dashboard, which offers functions like door-to-door navigation, wired Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay and WiFi hotspot. These, along with a wireless phone charging pad, are all standard on SL and SR VC-Turbo variants, but also available as an option for the SV.

Other creature comforts that can be specified for the Altima are a Bose Premium Audio system with nine speakers, Active Noise Cancellation, Amazon Alexa support, a range of NissanConnect connected services and telematics.

On the safety and driver assistance front, ProPILOT Assist is standard on the SL and SR, but is optional for the SV. Using a forward-facing camera and radar, along with a suite of sensors, the system provides functions active lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, , an around view monitor and traffic sign recognition.

Lesser variants now come with features that were previously optional, including automatic high-beams, blind-spot monitoring, rear automated emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-departure warning. These are bundled into the standard-across-the-range Safety Shield 360 suite, which also includes autonomous emergency braking.