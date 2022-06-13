In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 June 2022 10:29 am / 0 comments

2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Malaysia

Now in Malaysia are the Harley-Davidson (H-D) Low Rider S and Low Rider ST, priced at RM115,900 and RM125,900, respectively. The Low Rider S is a stripped down cruiser while the Low Rider ST is touring oriented with frame mounted touring fairing and removable rigid saddlebags.

As part of H-D’s Softtail series of bikes, the pair of Low Riders are identically engined with the Milwaukee Eight 117 V-twin, with a minimum of chrome and featuring a blacked out colour scheme. Power from the 1,923 cc V-twin engine, which H-D says is “the pinnacle of torque and displacement”, is 105 hp at 5,020 rpm with 168 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm.

Vibration is minimised with the use of dual counter-balance shafts and power gets to the split six-speed gearbox via primary chain, thence to the 16-inch rear wheel using belt final drive. A taller monoshock at the back gives 56 mm of suspension travel with remote hydraulic preload adjustment.

In front, non-adjustable forks, 43 mm in diameter, hold the 19-inch front wheel, with seat height on the ‘S’ being 710 mm while the ‘ST’ gets 720 mm. Weight for the Low Rider S is listed at 308 kg while the ST tips the scales at 327 kg, fully-fulled and ready to go.

Braking is done with four-piston fixed callipers in front and twin floating brake discs while the back end gets a floating two-piston calliper and single disc, while two-channel ABS is standard fitment. In terms of riding position, both Low Riders come with mid-mount foot pegs, while the ‘S’ gets a lower drag style handlebar and the ‘ST’ comes with taller bars placing the rider in a more upright position.

LED lighting is used throughout and the keyless Smart Security System is standard. Colour options available for the Low Rider S and ST in Malaysia are Vivid Black and Gunship Grey.