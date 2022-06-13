In Cars, Jaguar, Local News / By Mick Chan / 13 June 2022 7:15 pm / 6 comments

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia has opened the order books for the facelifted second-generation Jaguar XF in 2.0L R-Dynamic form, priced from RM498,800 including 10% SST, before road tax, registration and insurance.

Here, the 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine produces 250 PS and 365 Nm of torque, driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 7.1 seconds. Driver control of the transmission is supported by steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Over the pre-facelift car that was launched in Malaysia in 2016, major changes to the facelifted second-generation XF come courtesy of a refreshed interior, where a larger, curved 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreen takes centre stage.

This is 48% larger and three times brighter than the item it succeeds, and its simplified menu structure grants access to oft-used functions in two taps or less, says Jaguar. Smartphone integration is supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the dashboard includes a wireless smartphone charger. For improved calm, the Meridian audio system offers active noise cancellation.

In term of active safety equipment, driver assistance features on the facelifted XF in Malaysia include autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control as well as a Driver Condition Monitor. Air-conditioning in the 2022 Jaguar XF facelift also includes cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filtration to capture fine particles and airborne allergens.

As mentioned, the 2022 Jaguar XF facelift is priced from RM498,800 including 10% SST, before road tax, registration and insurance, and bookings are now open for the refreshed model.

