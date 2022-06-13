In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 13 June 2022 4:59 pm / 2 comments

According to works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, 20 out of 25 sections in Phase 1 of the Pan Borneo Highway are expected to be completed this year, Bernama reports

Fadillah added that the remaining five sections – Bukit Begunan, Spaoh, Lambir, Tatau and Sarikei – are expected to be ready in April next year due to issues like a shortage of manpower and the design of the route.

“For example, for Bukit Begunan in Sri Aman, it is a little challenging as the soil condition is not suitable for the design. We have to relook at the design because, before this, there was a collapse,” he said.

Construction of the Sarawak portion of the Pan Borneo Highway started in 2015 and is now 85% completed. Meanwhile, in late May, Fadillah told Bernama the remaining 19 of the 35 work packages under Phase 1 of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah will be implemented using allocations from the federal government. Across Sabah and Sarawak, the highway would span 2,325 km, with 786 km being in Sarawak.