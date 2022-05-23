In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 23 May 2022 12:12 pm / 2 comments

The Pan Borneo Highway is a tale as old as time. However, more than half a century later, the end is finally in sight. According to senior works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, construction of the highway is at 82% completion, and is scheduled to be done within the next five years.

He told the Bernama that four packages, namely the Telok Melano-Sematan, Nyabau, Serian-Balai Ringin and Julau sections have already been fully completed.

“The remaining packages, hopefully, will be completed by the end of this year. It’s only we anticipate that one or two packages could be delayed due to the challenges, especially the shortage of building materials and their rising costs,” he said, adding that contractors are also dealing with increasing diesel and steel prices.

Manpower is another issue – “Sarawak only accepts foreign workers from neighbouring country,” he added, but emphasised that the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) and the Works Ministry are working closely to complete phase one by end-2022.

“The JKR’s responsibility is to get ready the highway which will connect the divisions in Sarawak. Our target in the next five years is to complete the remaining part of the Pan Borneo phase two project and the Trans Borneo Sarawak, covering the Brunei by-pass.

Phase one of the Pan Borneo Sarawak Highway project (worth RM16.117 billion) involves 11 work packages with a 786-kilometre route from Telok Melano in Miri, while the second phase from Limbang to Lawas is expected to be ready by 2028.