Users of the NKVE, take note. There will be beam launching works for an overhead bridge at the highway at KM23.9, which is between Bukit Lanjan and the Jalan Duta toll plaza.

The works will be from 10pm to 5am, from June 14-16. That’s three nights starting tonight. Both directions will be affected, but there will not be a full closure of the highway. Instead, traffic flow will be marshalled and released in a stop and go manner. Follow the road signs and the instructions of the crew.

From experience, it’s best to avoid the stretch or at least budget in a delay. Back in January, the Dash construction two-way closure and diversion into the Kota Damansara exit turned my routine 30 minute journey into a 1.5 hour one. This one probably won’t be as bad, but you’ll never know – rancang perjalanan anda.