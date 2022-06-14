In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 14 June 2022 1:16 pm / 0 comments

For the month of May 2022, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) sold a total of 7,579 vehicles, with 7,442 units being Toyota models, while the remaining 137 units were Lexus models. The latest result represents an increase of 633 units, or about 9.1%, from April 2022 when the company delivered 6,946 units (6,868 Toyota vehicles, 78 Lexus vehicles).

On a year-to-year basis, the 7,579 units delivered in May this year is marginally less (16 units) than the 7,595 units the company sold in May 2021. Even so, UMWT’s total year-to-date sales is close to 9% higher in 2022 at 36,972 units compared to 34,026 units in 2021.

UMWT said the encouraging sales performance is despite the forecast that vehicle sales in Malaysia will be slow for the rest of the year. This is due to the global shortage of semiconductors, which has made it difficult for automakers to increase production to meet demand.

Additionally, the end of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption after June 2022 will put a damper on sales, although some customers are looking to take advantage of the current pricing and additional benefits, which have helped ramp up sales to some degree.

“As we rev up for the second half of this year, we at UMW Toyota are truly appreciative and emboldened by the support we have received from our customers. It has always been our policy to put our customers first and we are always ready to extend our assistance to the many Toyota fans as we journey out of these uncertain times,” said Ravindran Kurusamy, president of UMWT.

“We are looking forward to continued confidence in our products and servicing capabilities, backed by our advanced automotive technology and comforted by the security features of all our products. Here’s to a more positive outlook forging ahead,” he added.