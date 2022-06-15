In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 June 2022 11:09 am / 2 comments

With a reputation in the Malaysian Cub Prix racing scene going back years, many have asked if the newly revived Modenas, in collaboration with Kawasaki, will return to competition. The answer is, according to Roslan Roskan, chief executive officer of Modenas, is no.

“We won’t be going racing, not as yet,” said Roslan. “Right now, our focus is on developing our partnership with Kawasaki in the Malaysia dealer network, sales and service, as well as spare parts support for existing Kawasaki owners. That is our priority,” said Roslan in an informal discussion with paultan.org.

Roslan did say there were plans initially for Modenas to re-enter the Malaysian Cub Prix scene, but these were shelved in the harsh realities of the economic climate and financial realities faced by Malaysia’s national motorcycle manufacturer. With development and expansion of a Kawasaki dealer network, the establishment of a secure spare parts supply channel and rebuilding the brand name on his mind, Roslan did not dismiss the idea of racing out-of-hand.

“We see a racing effort from Modenas take place anywhere between three to five years from now. Certainly no earlier than three years,” Roslan said. “Racing, as you know, takes a lot of money and right now we have more important things to look after,” he said.

“But never say never,” said Roslan, with a smile, “when Kawasaki came to Malaysia recently, they visited a Cub Prix race and took note of the interest shown by Malaysian riders and fans in that segment. Racing is good for branding.”