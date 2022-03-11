In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 March 2022 4:33 pm / 0 comments

After two truncated seasons in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s all systems go for the 2022 Petronas Malaysian Cub Prix. Racing begins the weekend of March 12 and 13 at Sepang International Circuit and public admission to the grandstand is free in accordance with standard operating procedures.

All eyes are on the top CP150 class, with former champion Khairul Idham Pawi returning to his roots in cub prix racing after competing with Petronas Sprinta Racing. Khairul, popularly known as SuperKIP, announced his retirement from racing during the 2020 Moto3 season and will be riding for SCK Honda Racing.

Meanwhile, 2021 Malaysian Cub Prix CP150 champion Azroy Hakeem Anuar of Honda Yuzy Idemitsu Team will defend his title with the Honda recently launched Honda RS-X 150. “My goal this year will be to defend my title,” said Azroy, “with the RS-X replacing the RS150R, we aim to win not only the rider’s title but also the team championship.”

In the CP125 class, defending champion Mohd Adib Rosley is not expecting things to be easy but will be aiming for a hat trick. “I think competition will be fierce this year,” words echoed by team manager Gary Pang of YY Pang Racing. “We intend to be on the top step of the championship. It will not be easy but we have the experience from previous championships.”