By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 December 2021 8:36 am

Despite the wet weather over the weekend, the 10th and final round of the 2021 Malaysian Cub Prix saw Azroy Hakeem Anuar of Honda Yuzy Idemitsu Team crowned CP150 champion. Azroy played a strategic race, holding position in the middle of the pack in spot of his pole position start, staying in the slipstream.

Azroy made his move on the final lap within sight of the finish line, slingshotting past the field to take the chequered flag with a time of 14’13.682 at Speang International Cicuit’s South track. With 163 points, Azroy takes the CP150 trophy while Ahmad Afif Amran of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha-CKJ Racing is second in the championship and Mohd Akid Aziz of ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team in third.

In the CP125 category, the final CP125 race of the season was won by Mohd Hafiza Rofa from team ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team. However, the CP125 championship was wrapped up one race earlier by Ipone Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team’s Mohd Adib Rosley, with 160 points in the bag, followed by Mohd Syafiq Rosli of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha-CKJ Racing and Mohd Fareez Afeez Abd Rahman of Ipone Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team finishing second and third in the CP125 championship, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Wira KBS category, Petronas Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing took its third consecutive championship when Mohd Aqil Danial Nasrul stormed across the finish line. Second and third in the Wira KBS championship were Mohd Irfan Haykhal Amidi and Mohd Harith Haziq Zamri, riding for Moto1 Koyoko Honda KC Racing and Castrol Power1 Honda Team.