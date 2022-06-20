With the price of RON 97 petrol at an all-time high in Malaysia, owners of premium and high-performance vehicles are forced to make the switch to RON 95 instead, Harian Metro reports.
As of the most recent fuel price update last Wednesday, RON 97 currently retails at RM4.83 per litre, up 11 sen from RM4.72 the week prior. Meanwhile, RON 95 remains pinned at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre.
According to the publication, a survey of several petrol stations in the Klang Valley revealed several owners of premium vehicles like the Toyota Alphard, Vellfire as well as Land Rover, BMW, Mercedes-Benz models fuelling up on RON 95.
Speaking to Harian Metro, 36-year-old businessman Kelvin Ng said while he has been an avid user of RON 97 for the past three years, he has had to make the switch switch to the more affordable RON 95 due to the high price of RON 97.
“Although I am reluctant and it’s disheartening to use RON 95 for my car’s engine because the quality is different from RON 97, I have no choice because I can no longer to afford it at the moment. Imagine a tank with a capacity of about 60 to 70 liters, filling up with RON 97 petrol to full capacity can cost almost RM280 just for a week’s use and it is not worth it,” he said.
Ng’s sentiments are also shared by 41-year-old contractor Mohd Amir Asyraf, who returned to using RON 95 for his BMW a month ago. “When I switch to RON95, I can save RM600 to RM700 a month. That amount is enough to purchase basic kitchen necessities for my family for a month. But I will reconsider using RON97 if the price is more affordable later,” said Amir.
Naturally, demand for RON97 has drop drastically, by as much as 65% as we previously reported. A petrol station operator in Subang Jaya said sales of RON 97 have dropped at his location by 50% following the consistent price increase of RON 97. “Since the price of RON 97 increased to RM4.08 and most recently, RM4.83, sales of RON 97 have decreased. Many customers choose to pump RON 95 because the government has set the ceiling price at RM2.05 per litre,” the operator said.
Are you one of those that switched to RON 95 from RON 97? How much are you saving as a result of making the switch?
Comments
Ptuii..not so rich afterall…
Its not rich enuf. If really rich then any price no problem. But to be honest, the more rich the person, the more kedekut he is.
Even ministers with tens and thousands of dollars of salary use RON95, does that mean they are kedekut? No, they do it for the Rakyat. It shows that they are prihatin.
So much tax-paid, consider rebate lor
How do you know the ministers pump RON 95 for the rakyat?
Aiyo, betul lah cakap kamu. Mari kita bagi respek kat semua menteri kita yg bawa Alphard
Memang pun,
T20 household income RM11k+/RM5.5k per parent.
Malaysia don’t have so much rich man.
Benz/BMW monthly sales now also less than 1000/month, quarterly sales less than 3000units.
Malaysia have 33million people..5 years not even 1% population cumulative sales yet?
Only T01 able to buy brand new expensive cars.
Please stop with your RM5.5k per parent theory, change name but still CinKaLan
https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/07/more-poorer-households-last-year-stats-show
‘Meanwhile, 20% of households from the M40 group with income between RM4,850 and RM10,959 has moved to the B40 group. Households in the T20 group are also affected by Covid-19 pandemic where 12.8% of this group has shifted to the M40 group,” he said in a statement.’
M40 Household – RM4850-RM10,959
Per parent M40 earn RM2.5k-RM5.5k.
If husband working @ RM5k, wife not working, also M40 Household.
lel. Isn’t it time to revisit my idea of making all luxury cars programmed to only use RON97 and above or else suffer irreparable engine damage as with Swift Sport or Type R?
A counter to that is DAP’s brilliant idea to make cars so expensive for the the regular rakyat to use that only their members, T20 & cronies are allowed to own cars. When only rich people can afford to have cars no need for B40 subsidy petrol anymore.
Which will Malaysians choose???
I still can use 97 because I eat kangkung only. Kangkung dah turun.
Switching because you are not real rich people, just pretent and force to be rich. A real rich people, this increase is nothing to them. Never see nice and luxury car parking inside low cost apartment? They just squeeze every single cents for the car. My factories also with a few factory supervisor stretching themselves for a civic.
cheapskate!
“Although I am reluctant and it’s disheartening to use RON 95 for my car’s engine because the quality is different from RON 97,
Please do tell how is RON 97 so different from RON 95? Does it have more Hydrocarbon, or does one contains lead or more Sulphur? Also kindly enlighten us which car did you drive that specify the need for RON 95 or higher except Toyota 86 bearing in mind USA only had 92 grade while they had much more supercars than us.
You are right. However I have to point out that 92 octane gas in US is equivalent to our RON97. They calculation methods are different.
97 is less prone to knocking particularly with high compression and free revving engines. That lexus above is one that will suffer a lot if run at full speed on 95.
My GLC use Ron95 since new, minimum to run the car is Ron95. So no issue to use Ron95. This is a CKD model tuned for local environment.
You don’t really need Ron97 for city driving. I have not pump in Ron97 to the car before, so I can’t really tell the different but it run just fine.
You car do not need RON97 for ANY driving if the manufacturer does not specify it.
Not that the rich can’t afford, it’s just that they’ll prioritize their spendings on gourmet food & coffee instead of for their premium vehicles. Ron95 still petrol mah.
such a “AHA” moment for several users to realize that their cars work just fine with RON95..
i guess this is the time to differentiate ‘very rich’ and ‘rich’.
my boss punya car, still pumping Ron97. i never heard he complained a single word.
but friends still complaining Ron97 too expensive although driving Merc, BMW.
it’s just different level of being rich.
want to own premium car, but no money pump petrol banyak torsuikan lor kekeke. maybe change tire also go get used one. and but fruits at pasar malam want to potong harga…sounds about right for this group of “wanna be rich” ppl
Cheapskate. Dare to buy expensive car, but when it comes to pump price, says it is expensive. May as well sell it off and drive a saga sv.
I think this article it meant to stir up sentiments in the society. If you really have a look properly, even way back before the pandemic, majority of the BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicle owners are using RON95 because their engines allows them to do so. Go walk into any 3S SC in BMW and ask the SC manager what kind of fuel his customers are using and he’ll tell you the same.
Now what I really want to know is if Ferrari or Lambo owners are switching to 95.
bro, if you are a regular on this site, you will know lambo owners do charity also they can only come out few hundred per car… of course they are using ron95 now, hahahaha
Finally those disgusting Velfire and Alphard drivers are getting a reality check.
The rich man also no there is negligible difference between Ron95 and Ron97 to its car.
It’s congested, traffic jam anyway.
What Crazy Rich Man want is RON100/V power.
Properly different.
Ron95 is good oil.
Even Singapore still got Ron92.
https://www.caltex.com/sg/motorists/products-and-services/fuel-prices.html
Indoensia was Ron88,90 too.
Ron95 and Ron97 – lebih kurang. Ron100 berbaloi.
now top speed and century sprint already gone down.
Switch from RON95 to RON97 now. Because it is premium enough now.
Rich will spend RM100 buffet but consume rm50 worth of food. Clever rich will spend RM50 in restaurant for RM50 worth of food. So why pump Ron97 when 95 will still get you from point A to B for half the price? I drive a new X3 but considered orang miskin by certain people cause I chose to eat RM8 nasi ayam. LOL
The only way to improve sales of Ron 97 is to remove fuel subsidy…