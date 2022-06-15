In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 15 June 2022 5:21 pm / 0 comments

It is time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the announcement from the ministry of finance on the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of June 16 to 22.

The price hike continues, as the premium grade of petrol will be priced at RM4.83 per litre for the coming week, representing a hike of 11 sen over the RM4.72 per litre price from last week.

No change for the RON 95 grade of petrol means that the current price of RM2.05 per litre stays put, as set by the Malaysian government in February last year. The status quo holds for diesel as well, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends capped at RM2.15 per litre as before, and the Euro 5 B7 blend continues to hold its 20 sen margin at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight, until June 22, 2022 when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 25th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 179th in total since the format’s introduction in 2019.