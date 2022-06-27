In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 27 June 2022 2:48 pm / Comments are Disabled

Have you checked out the queues? It’s not just at restaurants these days, but long queues for new cars is the new normal. It’s an industry-wide issue and it affects all kinds of cars, no thanks to parts supply issues sparked by the pandemic and high demand. The latter also stems from Malaysia’s sales tax exemption for passenger cars.

Never mind discounts, today, the main question to car dealers has to be “got stock?” You can skip the months of waiting (over a year in some cases) by looking at used cars, which you can drive away immediately.

When it comes to pre-owned cars, there’s no better marketplace than the myTukar Auto Fair 2022, which is happening this July 1 to 3 at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre in Puchong South. There will be a huge variety of pre-owned vehicles to choose from, all with extended warranty and a free service package for peace of mind.

At the event, you’ll find over 1,000 myTukar certified cars ranging from Protons and Peroduas to premium Continental options from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. You’ll be spoilt for choice, but whichever car you pick, it would have undergone a thorough 160-point inspection. What this means is that myTukar has already verified that its certified cars have no mileage tampering, and is free from major accidents, fire, and flood damage.

The 160-point inspection covers the engine, steering, brakes and suspension, transmission and clutch, exterior and interior checks, and also the underbody and under the hood.

In addition, all myTukar certified cars go through an extensive refurbishment and reconditioning process to ensure that it is as good as new. myTukar has its own state-of-the-art Refurbishment Centre to carry out all necessary works on the interior and exterior, including electronic features. myTukar promises strict compliance as the company’s priority is the safety of its customers.

To back up its promise of quality inspection and refurbishment, every myTukar purchase includes a FREE one-year extended warranty, and you’ll be able to service your car for free with them TWICE. If that’s not enough peace of mind, should you encounter an issue with the car or have simply just changed your mind about a vehicle, you can just return it thanks to the company’s five-day money back guarantee – no questions asked.

Besides the wide variety of cars and the quality of the fleet, myTukar also puts importance on the customer experience. Everything is designed for a seamless buying journey with customer convenience in mind. myTukar Experience Centres are ONE-STOP centres, and Puspakom inspection, JPJ registration, loan applications and even insurance arrangement is handled by the company.

If you have a current car to trade-in, that can also be done on-site. Just bring your car to the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 and the company’s product geniuses will be able to provide you with on-the-spot trade-in offers with maximum value for your car.

As if all the above isn’t enough motivation for you, the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 event has RM800,000 worth of rewards in store. Purchase a car at the event and you could be in the running to win an all-expense paid trip to Sydney, Australia. There are also special offers, such as loan interest rates as low as 1.88% for the FIRST 150 bookings, as well as the chance to win up to RM1,000 worth of vouchers through the Spin & Win promo.

Besides the Sydney holiday, there are also RM12,000 worth of lucky draw prizes to be won. These include an iPhone 13, an iPad, a PlayStation 5 console, an Android SmartTV, a Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum as well as a Karcher water jet, a Karcher vacuum and a Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine.

Hungry after all that browsing? Food trucks will be present at the event. As for Covid-19 prevention, masks are mandatory at all times, but physical distancing is not compulsory. The event crew and staff will be frequently cleaning the whole venue as well as frequently-touched equipment and surfaces such as cars and communal facilities.

The myTukar Retail Experience Centre at Puchong South is located along the LDP (Lot 14225, KM 3.8) just before the Puchong Barat toll plaza, if you’re coming from IOI Mall and Bandar Puteri. Before the toll, on your left side, it’s hard to miss.

By the way, the mysterious orange box that was last seen at the myTukar Plentong event will appear at various locations nationwide, so be sure to scan to find out more!

For more information, visit the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 homepage, or browse the wide selection of vehicles currently available in the myTukar inventory to see what’s on offer. Head on over to the myTukar Auto Fair at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South this July 1-3, from 9.30am to 9pm daily. You may also reach out to the company below:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : +6018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara–Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor