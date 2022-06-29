In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 29 June 2022 1:36 pm / 0 comments

The Penang Port Commission (PPC) has extended the 50% Penang ferry discount for two-wheelers. The half-price offer was originally for six months beginning Jan 1, 2022, which means that tomorrow would be the last day. With the extension, the discount will now go on until December 31 this year.

PPC chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said that as of May 31, a total of 62,564 motorcycles and 1,393 bicycles have enjoyed the 50% discount. In that period, PPC – which is a statutory body under the transport ministry – spent RM65,539.10 for the discount campaign.

The 50% discount is for all motorcycles, bicycles and trishaws, irrespective of the rider’s citizenship. Motorcycles pay RM1 for the RORO ferry and bicycles pay 70 sen for the ride. This initiative is expected to benefit 100,000 riders, PPC says.