In Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 June 2022 10:05 am / 6 comments

A special number plate series will be open for bidding tomorrow. ‘UG’ is by Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), and it stands for ‘Universiti Guru’, a nod to the famous teacher training institution in Tanjung Malim.

According to UPSI vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff, this number plate issuing initiative is in line with the wishes of the government to help universities to generate income. He said that the exercise is conducted by subsidiary UPSI Holding Sdn Bhd (UHSB) in conjunction with local company Aquatwo, reported by Astro Awani.

GM of UHSB Prof Madya Dr Ramlee Ismail said the UG number plate series is a special gift to the alumni of the education institution, in conjunction with its 100th anniversary that will be happening on November 22. He said that UHSB is targeting returns of over RM3 million with this exercise.

Interested? The www.ugplat.com.my website will be open from July 1-12 and further instructions will be found there. Bid forms will need to be sent to UHSB’s office in UPSI, so this isn’t fully online like JPJ eBid. I can’t think of anything cute with UG, and UGLY can’t be replicated with numbers. You?