In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 July 2022 5:53 pm / 4 comments

Just a few days ago, Kia dealership AZ Master Motor announced via a Facebook post that the locally-assembled (CKD) version of the Kia Carnival was open for booking, even providing preliminary specifications at the time.

Now, the same dealership has posted pricing for the MPV, although we’ll still need to wait for official distributor Dinamikjaya Motors to confirm these figures, which will only happen during the CKD Carnival’s launch that should take place soon.

As previously reported, the CKD Carnival will come in three variants and the price is RM231,228.80 on-the-road without insurance for the base 2.2D 8-Seater Mid. This is followed by the 2.2D 8-Seater High at RM247,228.80 and at the very top is the 2.2D 7-Seater High priced at RM261,228.80

These prices are inclusive of sales and service tax (SST) and each purchase comes with a five-year/100,000-km warranty and free service package. The only option listed is for V-Zion window tint that costs an extra RM2,300 for all variants.

Click to enlarge

The starting price of the CKD Carnival is higher than the CBU version, which previously retailed at RM196,340.80 inclusive of the 50% SST exemption. It should be noted the CBU version came with an 11-seat configuration that allowed it to be classified as a commercial vehicle, affording it lower taxes as a result.

In terms of equipment changes going from CBU to CKD, the latter will gain a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster in place of the 4.2-inch multi-info display, although this is only for the High variants. The rear taillights feature LEDs instead of bulbs on the CKD cars too, while the audio gets upgraded to a 12-speaker Bose system from a normal six-speaker setup in the CBU.

The seating configuration for the eight-seat variants include multi-function, long sliding adjustable second-row seats, while the third-row bench features a 60:40 layout. Upholstery for both variants is in leatherette, like on the CBU model.

The 8-Seater High improves upon its Mid sibling by gaining additional kit such as a dual powered sunroof, LED interior lighting, heated and ventilated front seats as well as a memory function for the powered driver’s seat. As for the range-topping 7-Seater High, it gets leather seats, and the variant also features a centre walk-through for its second-row Premium seats.

The biggest gain for the CKD Carnival on both High variants is the addition of ADAS, which was not found on the CBU 11-seater – the Mid also misses out on it. The driver assistance suite includes autonomous emergency braking (FCA) with junction turning detection, smart cruise control (SCC) blind spot collision avoidance assist (BCA), rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist (RCCA), lane following assist (LFA), lane keeping assist (LKA), driver attention warning (DAW) and high beam assist (HBA).

Under the bonnet, the CKD Carnival should retain the Smartstream R 2.2 VGT turbodiesel as seen on the CBU version. The oil burner, which puts out 199 hp at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,750 rpm, is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with drive sent to the front wheels.

We’ll have full details when the CKD Carnival is officially launched, but in the meantime, what do you think of the pricing for the locally-assembled variants and the equipment you get?

GALLERY: 2022 Kia Carnival 11-seater CBU in Malaysia