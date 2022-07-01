In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 July 2022 9:39 am / 3 comments

The viral video of a car narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux, which was overtaking a lorry on a single-lane road with double lines, has caught the attention of the police.

As the incident happened on the backroads of the Janda Baik area, it’s under the jurisdiction of the Bentong police, and Bentong police chief Zaiham bin Mohd Kahar has released a statement saying that the traffic investigation and enforcement department of IPD Bentong has started efforts to track down the Hilux driver, and will call him in for a statement.

If found guilty, the Hilux driver can be issued a saman for overtaking on a double-line road under Rule 12(3)(A), with a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or a jail sentence not exceeding six months.

The district police chief advised motorists to drive safe and courteously, and not be selfish on the roads. It was a close shave, as you can see in the video below.