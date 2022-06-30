A Malaysian driver narrowly avoided a head-on collision while he was driving his family along a backroad near Janda Baik, with the recent incident being captured on video by his car’s dashcam.
In the video (originally posted by Sheran Bin Tahir), the recording car was being driven along normally when an oncoming lorry comes into view on the opposite lane. That’s not unusual, but what caught the driver by surprise was another oncoming vehicle, a pick-up truck, coming directly ahead at him on the same lane he is driving on!
Thankfully, the driver managed to slam on the brakes in time to bring his car to complete stop, preventing what would likely have been a very nasty accident. He then had to reverse his car to give room to the pick-up truck to move back into the opposite late. We can also hear the driver trading words with the person behind the wheel of the pick-up truck, who claimed he believed the lorry gave him room to overtake.
It should be noted that the road where the incident took place had double lines, and it is an offence to overtake on a double-lined stretch because it places you and other motorists at risk. Last September, Kelantan police investigated an MPV for overtaking at double lines on Jalan Bukit Marak-Binjai in the state, as reported by FMT.
The lines on the road are not for decoration and they do serve as purpose. Other things you can’t do on double-lined roads include parking on them, making a U-turn and crossing from one side of the road to the other. Offences with regards to double lines all carry a fine of RM300, with harsher penalties imposed if the accident results in injury or death.
Just simply stupid!
Reckless driving – good recorded scene for saman.
PDRM please go catch someone/issue summon. all the proof is there…
the brakes and reflexes of the driver is still good.
looks like bukit putus. many crazy drivers there
RM300 and laws being often not enforced strictly all lead to repeat instances of this happening again. The fine should be increased to 500/800 and examples should be made to remind Malaysians what it means when something is “illegal” and an “offense”
Extremely dangerous.
Car driver is very fortunate his car was not hit from behind. Please share with Police for enforcement action.
thank you
Even if it’s not written as a law, which logic thinking idiot will overtake on a bend like that?
Mostly Malaysian drivers are selfish jerk! Big vehicles but small brain.
Sadly the art of driving on normal trunk road seems to have lost amongst drivers from major city who probably drives on multilane highway 99% of the time.