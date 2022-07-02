In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 July 2022 6:41 pm / 0 comments

Returning after a two-year absence, the 2022 Art of Speed Kustom & Counter Culture car and bike show opened with a bang today. Crowds were thronging the front entrance at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park, Serdang (MAEPS) exhibition hall in Serdang, Selangor, with the highlight of today’s proceedings the launch of the 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster 975 at the Harley-Davidson display stand.

Aside from custom cars and bikes on display for the Show and Shine competition, visitors to this year’s Art of Speed are eligible for entry in a lucky draw. Previous years prizes include the twin-engined RXZ TwinBoss and “Mizuki, a Suzuki Hayabusa-engined classic Mini Cooper.

For this year, the lucky draw prize is a an electric powered vintage Vespa scooter, modified by Elders Garage of Indonesia. Taking the body of an authentic 1970s Vespa, Elders Garage has installed a plug-and-play package comprising of a 3 kW electric motor, 72 V 24 Ah lithium-ion batter, modded swingarm and Elettrico Square Wave 80a control unit, which comes with Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

From the specifications provided, this rest-mod electric Vespa take five hours to go to a full charge from zero, using domestic current. Top speed is governed to a maximum of 80 km/h, with approximately 60 to 75 km of range available in Eco mode.

The electric Vespas from Elders are on display at the Art of Speed, today and tomorrow (Sunday). Pay Art of Speed a visit and who knows, you could ride home on an electric Vespa after the drawing at 5.00 pm, Sunday.