In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 June 2022 8:10 am / 0 comments

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Art of Speed 2022 custom car and bike show is back, happening the weekend of July 2 and 3. Held at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park, Serdang (MAEPS), the Art of Speed is now in its 10th edition, celebrating the best Malaysia has to offer in cool bikes, radical rides, art and culture.

Highlights of this year’s Art of Speed includes the Invitational Bike Build Off, featuring a show down between seven Malaysian bike builders vying for a RM10,000 jury prize and RM5,000 public choice award. Also showcased is the Hot Wheels Legends Tour with a signature life-sized Bone Shaker Monster Truck on display with winners from the Asia-Pacific region having their car creation replicated as a one-of-a-kind Hot Wheels die-cast model.

The ever popular vintage car display is back while NoEqual.co will be holding a display of hand selected rides from across Malaysia dubbed “Garage Life”. Catering to the popularity of travel camping currently in vogue in Malaysia, there will also be an Off The Grid outdoor camping and lifestyle display.

Aside from refreshments served at the food truck and vendors location which is under shelter, visitors can also expect to watch the Sound Circus Festival on the night of July 2, headlining acts such as Sekumpulan Orang Gila, SweetAss, Iqbal M., Balok People and others. Motorcycle test rides are available from Ducati, Royal Enfield, Vespa, Aprilia and Harley-Davidson while the Alfa Romeo Club Malaysia will be holding a gathering.

A lucky draw will be held on Sunday evening, with two EV Classic Vespas up for grabs. Tickets for the 10th Art of Speed 2022 are available online at Aos2022.qtic.my, priced at RM35 valid for the weekend, with the Speed Lane Pass going for RM55 while tickets to attend the Sound Circus Festival together with entry to the Art of Speed are priced at RM110.