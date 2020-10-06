In Cars, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 October 2020 3:15 pm / 0 comments

Fans of Hot Wheels die-cast automotive models can rejoice because the 2020 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Malaysia, organised by the Art of Speed Malaysia (AOS) is going ahead as a virtual tour on 12 November. Initially scheduled to occur in conjunction with the 2020 Super Malaysia GT at Sepang in July, the event had to be postponed because of the Covid-9 pandemic.

However, through the efforts of AOS, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour the first of its kind Asia, is being held in full compliance with Movement Control Order procedures. In this case, the livestream event – broadcast on the Hot Wheels Facebook page – of the judges’ selection will be held at 1-Utama on 12 November.

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is a global search for real-life, full-size custom cars of any make or model created by Malaysians. The winner of the Malaysian leg of the tour will advance to compete on the global stage in Los Angeles, US, where the winning custom car will be translated in a 1:64 scale die-cast model and sold to Hot Wheels fans and collectors around the world.

To enter the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, you will need to submit photos and a video of your custom or modded car build to the official website, here. Submissions are accepted from today, 6 October, 2020 and the final date for submission is 15 October, 2020.

Those who qualify for entry are required to display their build at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour Malaysia which is held at the same time as the 9th Annual Art of Speed Malaysia 2020 on 11 to 15 November. Now in its third iteration, last year’s Hot Wheels tour saw 110,000 visitors, 5,000 submission and one winner from 18 finalists.