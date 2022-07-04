There was a big accident on the Federal Highway at 2am yesterday, reported by Twitter user Ceddy. The aftermath shows a damaged Proton Wira on the right lane of the highway and a wrecked Honda City on the left lane, the latter with significant damage on its front right side.
The post did not mention where exactly the crash happened, but the building on the left looks a lot like Menara Celcom in PJ, just before one passes Hilton PJ, Shah Alam-bound.
Ceddy later replied the thread to say that others DMed him to inform that the Wira was speeding and driving against traffic, which makes the Honda City an innocent victim. Twitter users Amrfz. and toxic apek say they passed the crazy Wira earlier, with the latter adding that he nearly crashed into the Proton but was “saved by a Myvi from the opposite direction who kept flashing his lights”.
Bad car crash on Federal Highway at 2AM! We didn’t slow down because we’ve never seen accidents before but because there are broken glasses on the road!!
The same Twitter user added that the Wira driver died on the scene but the City driver survived and was rushed to hospital. We hope that he/she makes it with minimal injuries. The impact must have been quite big for the two cars to land so far apart.
This incident is crazy, but cases of cars driving against traffic has been happening quite often of late? Or has it always been always this common but unreported?
In any case, it’s impossible to defend against a speeding missile heading towards you on a highway, if you’re on track for a head-on. We can’t do anything to avoid this other to, well, avoid it. Be alert at all times, like the guy above who dodged the Wira because he was aware of the warning by another motorist. If your mind is away and you’re driving on “autopilot”, you’ll react slower to unexpected hazards. Be safe.
Comments
Most importantly – DON’T DRIVE ON THE FAST LANE UNNECESSARILY! Malaysian drivers have the bad habit of merging into the fast lane and then driving slowly. Look at our highways and trunk roads. Most of the time, the fast lane has become the slow lane, and people have to pass slow vehicles by undertaking on the left or middle lane!
Driving on the fast lane exposes us to more dangers. Any out-of-control vehicle that smashes through the road median from the opposite side will strike a vehicle on the fast lane first. Any speeding vehicle from behind that can’t slow down on time for a slower vehicle on the fast lane will ram it from behind.
When not overtaking, KEEP LEFT. If the lane to your left is clear, regardless of whether you’re at or above the speed limit, KEEP LEFT.
Donkey Kong,can u explain why motorcyclists like to hog the middle and fast lane,knowing they are like sitting ducks when a speeding gonzalez is around?
Years ago,in driving school,we were told to keep to the left or slowest lane to allow faster vehicles to overtake.
Now,if you honk them,they suddenly let you overtake and then speed up to your boot and fist bang your boot.
Cause many drivers when want to turn left or exit left turning don’t look at their side mirror before doing so and crash into motor rider. In top of that most lorry drives in the left lane which makes the riders feel more “insecure”
Brief answer – because they have poor road habits and endanger themselves all the time without much thought.
Chinese saying, if you want to kill yourself dont involve other people or worse bring them with you.
reckless wira driver – r.i.p.
hope the city driver recover fast.
A fatigue driver will not able to multitask at the same time – hard pedaling (reckless speeding) + focus. Autopilot removed the needs of continuous pedaling, can help experienced driver to stay focus and ready to brake/sway off to avoid any collision. Autopilot need ethical driver so he know how to slow down his car when doing cornering, re-adjust the speed to safe speed limit.
L2 ACC Self driving/autopilot required focus and steering control anyway. Autopilot is meant for helping reduced fatigue in experienced driver, not over-confident/reckless guys.
What happen to Malaysian citizen ? So many news about driving against traffic, blocking ambulance, driving on emergency lanes etc.
Law not strict enough ? Or weak enforcement ?
It was 2am in the dead of night, and the accident happened suddenly. What enforcement can be done to prevent such stupidity?
Weekend? Check
Late late AM nite? Check
Speeding on wrong side of road? Check
Easy to guess what that driver was doing prior to driving off into hell.
again against traffic, again Wira???
if you happened to see opposite lane flashing at you,
you know something at the front – hazardous condition.
Armfz? had the opportunity to noticed myvi flashing warning and successfully avoid – Lucky driver, near missed.
Good that the wira driver died
Kerajaan/ Penguatkuasa please do something for this crazy guy, too many case drove wrong direction like this and to many innocent people died…so sad
The crazy dude already dead..what can backdoor garmen do?
As usual lah,dead or semi paralysed,,Ah Wee will say “kami akan memantau”.
What do you expect Dr Wee to do… summon that driver back from the dead? Sorry you called the wrong doctor.
This kind of thing happens everyday…
there’s law but enforcement lacking.. those who caught without causing accident not jailed so they will repeat doing it until the innocent dies..
Just drive on emergency lane. Safer..