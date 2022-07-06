In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 July 2022 6:12 pm / 4 comments

If you’ve been waiting for the BAC Mono to be officially sold in Malaysia, good news! Singapore-based NB Auto has signed a partnership with Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) to become the official dealer for the supercar brand in Malaysia as well as Singapore, with the first cars set to arrive in the third quarter (Q3) of this year.

The Mono story began when the original was first introduced to the world back in 2011 before being given an update in 2015, with the latter version receiving a more powerful Mountune Racing Duratec 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that serves up 305 hp and 308 Nm of torque.

The mid-mounted engine is paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox which sends drive to the rear wheels though a Powerflow limited-slip differential (LSD) – both from Hewland. With a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 274 km/h (170 mph), the updated Mono managed to set a production car lap record at the Sepang International Circuit back in 2018.

In 2019, the Mono R made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Lighter than the standard car, the Mono R’s 2.5 litre NA mill delivered even more power – 342 hp and 330 Nm – and it is the world’s first production car to incorporate the use of graphene-enhanced carbon fibre in every body panel. What came next was the Mono One, a celebratory final edition of the iconic original single-seater supercar with only three units available.

A month after, BAC rolled out the next-generation Mono. With styling that closely follows the Mono R, the latest Mono is lower and longer than the original. More importantly, it makes the switch to turbocharging, with a Mountune-developed 2.3 litre unit pushing out 332 hp and over 400 Nm to the same driveline. In a car with a kerb weight of just 570 kg, you’re looking at a power-to-weight ration of 582 hp per tonne, which is 57 hp per tonne more than the original Mono.

Pricing for the turbocharged Mono starts at 165,950 British pounds (RM876,693) in the United Kingdom, but we’ve yet to receive a figure for the Malaysian market. With local taxes and duties, it’s definitely not going to be cheap.

Built at BAC’s plant in Liverpool, 95% of the 1,250 bespoke components used in the Mono are sourced in the UK, with 50% of that being supplied by companies in Liverpool City and the northwest regions.

The carmaker is currently working on the e-Mono concept, which is a zero-emissions take on its lightweight supercar that uses a hydrogen powertrain developed together with Viritech. The concept currently delivers a peak power of 371 hp (277 kW) and will complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.2 seconds. The 655-kg vehicle tops out at 266 km/h and managed to lap Silverstone Circuit in 2:04.23 minutes, just over two seconds slower than the Mono R.

“Mono is a true global supercar, and is now exported to over 47 territories. Our latest Mono R is the new reference for supercars and the brand-new e-Mono concept has been well received around the world as a viable and credible way to drive towards zero emissions,” said Neill Briggs, co-founder of BAC,

“We are delighted to welcome the team at NB Auto to the BAC family and look forward to delivering their demonstration Mono supercar later this month, ready to show potential customers in this exciting new territory for Mono,” he added.

“We are delighted to be appointed as BAC dealer for both Singapore and Malaysia. This represents a new milestone for our company as we continue to expand. BAC is the world’s only bespoke single-seater supercar which redefines the spirit of driving with cutting edge technology and futuristic design. We look forward to showcasing the technological highlights of the Mono and the essence of pure driving thrill,” commented Douglas Ng of NB Auto.

