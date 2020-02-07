In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 7 February 2020 1:07 pm / 0 comments

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has officially launched the Mono One final edition, marking the end of the chapter for the iconic single-seater supercar. Only three examples will be made, each finished as per the automaker’s corporate colours: Iconic White, Carbon Black, and Neon Red. They carry a flat price of £158,950 (RM850k), should you be interested.

All three get visible carbon-fibre lower bodies, special edition carbon-hybrid alloys finished in unique colour schemes, new and unique logos around the car, commemorative plaque, and customised seat and steering wheel. There’s also a Bjork robot-inspired logo (a nod to Bjork’s 1999 ‘All Is Full Of Love’ music video, said to inspire the Mono’s primary aesthetic) that’s featured on the wing and the headrest.

The Iconic White variant is finished in gloss white, which is the colour of the first-ever Mono launched in 2011. It’s also the most popular paint option for the Mono in the past 10 years. The Carbon Black, on the other hand, features exposed CF bodywork with contrasting red logos, stitching, and wheel decals. The Neon Red comes with white body decals and red accents. All three variants come with a one-off helmet with Bjork robot-inspired livery.

BAC co-founder and design boss, Ian Briggs said: “Mono One marks the end of a truly incredible era for BAC and, of course, Mono. We wanted to give Mono the perfect send-off and this car does exactly that – it’s super rare, with only three available, and has endless unique features that make it serious proposition for collectors. It’s the last chance to own a future classic!”

The Mono is also the lap record holder (2 minutes 14.617 seconds) at Sepang for a production car

“When we first designed Mono and drew inspiration from Bjork’s video, we did so with a dream of sharing the experience with our close friends and having a lot of fun in the process – never could we have ever visualised our growth around the world and just how many remarkable garages Mono now finds itself part of. It’s now time for a new generation of BAC Mono and a new bid for world domination. See you in Geneva.”

With that, BAC will be introducing the next-generation Mono at the Geneva International Motor Show next month, with production set to take place in 2021. To recap, the outgoing Mono is powered by a longitudinally-mounted 2.5 litre four-cylinder engine developed by Mountune, which makes 309 PS and 308 Nm of torque.

The engine is paired with a F3-spec six-speed sequential gearbox from Hewland. It sprints from 0-60 mph (97 km/h) in 2.7 seconds before maxing out at 274 km/h, and weighs just 580 kg dry. The BAC Mono R is even more potent with 345 PS from the same engine, and does the 0-97 km/h sprint in 2.5 seconds. The Mono has since found homes in over 40 different countries around the world.