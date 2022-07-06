National carmaker Perodua sold 127,343 vehicles in the first half of 2022, which is a 30% increase over its sales volume for the same period last year when it sold 97,290 vehicles between January and June 2021. The strong demand for vehicles in the first six months of this year was due to the sales tax exemption deadline on June 30, which drove customers to makes their purchases before that date, said Perodua.
Of the tally for 1H 2022, the Myvi continues to be the bestseller in the brand’s line-up, where the B-segment hatchback accounted for 38,039 registrations. This was followed by the Axia which recorded 29,183 registrations, while the Bezza recorded 28,719 sales, and the sedan continues to gain popularity, says Perodua.
Another key contributing factor in the large gain over last year’s sales volume in the first half was the low volume of vehicle registrations in June 2021, which resulted from the second lockdown for the curbing of the spread of Covid-19 infections, the carmaker noted.
Specifically, Perodua sold 21,164 units last month, compared to just 1,009 units in June 2021, it said. On the month-to-month basis, the sales figure from June this year represented a 10.7% gain from the 18,901 units registered in the preceding month that was May 2022.
The increase in vehicle registration volume seen last month was also due to improved parts supply when compared to the month of May, said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad. However, issues including skilled labour and parts shortages are still present, and the president asks customers for understanding in terms of delivery times.
“We sincerely apologise for the long wait and we are doing everything in our power to further improve production for the benefit of our customers,” he said.
Comments
The power of B40, M40, T20 in Malaysia.
Since T20 household income only RM11k/RM 5.5k per parent.
Gaji nett lepas tax , epf, lagi kurang…
Tak perlu pura
You think all the 20% in the T20 household only earn RM11K?
80% below rm11k household
P2 menang semuaa. Whatta huge ..huge comeback for P2. since the days when they only hv Kancil & kembara in their poor little stable …the table has been turned on the snobbish laggard incompetent ketuanan p1. The PHeasant people of Malaysia hv risen up , syabas! Demi Malaysia , Ayuh Malaysia..
Tahniah CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad
Cumanya, kereta bezzaku masih belum siap(akibat banjir) kerana ada part yg belum dapat….hampir 7 bulan sudah berlalu…
Kalaulah ada sedikit belas kasihan, bantulah orang yang menerima nasib sepertiku ini.
Terpaksa menyewa kereta dgn kos yg tinggi….
Dahulu dijanjikan bulan March akan siap kemudian April dan..entahlah sampai bila…
Apa-apa pun tahniah Datuk…
Dont forget flood insurance when time to renew policy.It is not an option.It is compulsory.
No Ativa data ?
Ativa of course more than Aruz.Both contribute 60,000 units.
Oh dear..MYvi and Axia sales(67000 units) alone combined has overtaken P1.Jan-June 2022.The balance of 60,000 units comprise the other models.
In other words,P2 sales has doubled P1 sales last 6 months.
People can label P2 tinkosong,rebadge,Daihatsu clones.It doesnt matter.The sales figures are living proof.
P2…time to change name to Pertama.No more nombor 2.Selalu nombor 1.
In insurance language,P2 is MDRT achievement.Kipidap.
So,inspite of chips issue,P2 managed to produce blockbuster sales.Just incredible.
Proton yang tak nak kalah just announced they got 150K “order” in the last 6 months. Then announce their “future” launching to stay relevant… just like how they announce their Lekir, Lekiu, Jebat…. way back in the 2010.