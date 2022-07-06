In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 6 July 2022 2:15 pm / 10 comments

National carmaker Perodua sold 127,343 vehicles in the first half of 2022, which is a 30% increase over its sales volume for the same period last year when it sold 97,290 vehicles between January and June 2021. The strong demand for vehicles in the first six months of this year was due to the sales tax exemption deadline on June 30, which drove customers to makes their purchases before that date, said Perodua.

Of the tally for 1H 2022, the Myvi continues to be the bestseller in the brand’s line-up, where the B-segment hatchback accounted for 38,039 registrations. This was followed by the Axia which recorded 29,183 registrations, while the Bezza recorded 28,719 sales, and the sedan continues to gain popularity, says Perodua.

Another key contributing factor in the large gain over last year’s sales volume in the first half was the low volume of vehicle registrations in June 2021, which resulted from the second lockdown for the curbing of the spread of Covid-19 infections, the carmaker noted.

Specifically, Perodua sold 21,164 units last month, compared to just 1,009 units in June 2021, it said. On the month-to-month basis, the sales figure from June this year represented a 10.7% gain from the 18,901 units registered in the preceding month that was May 2022.

The increase in vehicle registration volume seen last month was also due to improved parts supply when compared to the month of May, said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad. However, issues including skilled labour and parts shortages are still present, and the president asks customers for understanding in terms of delivery times.

“We sincerely apologise for the long wait and we are doing everything in our power to further improve production for the benefit of our customers,” he said.