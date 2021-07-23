In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 23 July 2021 4:31 pm / 1 comment

With car showrooms having closed since June 1 when the country went under a full movement control order (FMCO), it’s no surprise that sales of new cars tanked last month. The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) reported that only 1,921 vehicles were delivered in June, which was a drop of 45,283 units – or 96% – from the 47,204 units that were sold in May.

That there were any sales to begin with was surprising, but the association said that these were spillover registrations from the month before, much like the situation in April last year, when only 152 vehicles (originally reported as 141 units) were registered following the implementation of the first movement control order (MCO) in March.

Essentially, the registrations in June didn’t translate to actual deliveries, but were for vehicle purchases in which car loans had already been approved pre-lockdown and for which a Letter of Undertaking (LoU) had already been issued, with the completion of the registration being so the agreement wouldn’t lapse.

In terms of registrations, Perodua recorded 1,009 units, while Proton managed 488 units. Mitsubishi was placed third in an absolutely soggy June, but is still fifth overall. Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Nissan, Isuzu and BMW were the other players that managed double digits.

Speaking of BMW, it and MINI reported their Q2 numbers, and as of mid-year the brand has sold 3,044 cars, while MINI has done 370. Actual quarter performance is 1,113 BMWs (Q1, 1,931 units) and 156 MINIs (Q1, 214 units).

Meanwhile, Mercedes is no longer listed on MAA’s table, but is confirmed to still be a member of the association – it is just not reporting sales figures, and continues to cite the same reasons for its omission.

