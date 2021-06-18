In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 18 June 2021 11:39 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales date for the month of May 2021. It announced earlier today that a total of 46,663 vehicles were delivered last month, which is 11,249 units (or 19.4%) less than the 57,912 units sold in April.

Nonetheless, last month’s total was nearly double that of the corresponding month in 2020, when 23,366 units were shifted, making for an improvement of 23,297 units (99.7%) this year. As for year-to-date numbers, the 245,932 units managed in the first five months of the year is 117,142 units (90.9%) more than the 128,790 units that were recorded in the same period last year.

The MAA attributed the dip in sales last month to a number of factors, including the nationwide implementation of the third movement control order (MCO 3.0) in the second week of May as well as from having a shorter working month due to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive period. It said that the global chip shortage continued to affect production – and sales – of some makes.

With the country being under full lockdown for the entire month and showrooms – as well as production plants – closed for the duration, the association said that June’s numbers will be almost non-existent, save for the carrying forward of May registration units not invoiced in the month.

The only bright spot is that the sales tax exemption, which was supposed to have ended on June 30, has again been extended to the end of the year, so sales should remain somewhat positive until December.