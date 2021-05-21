In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Jonathan Lee / 21 May 2021 4:55 pm / 1 comment

It seems like a long time ago when we are able to freely go to the showrooms, but April was in fact less than a month ago. The latest sales figures from the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) show a relatively normal picture for the automotive industry, even if sales are lower than the month before.

A total of 57,912 vehicles found homes in April – 52,628 passenger vehicles and 5,284 commercial vehicles. That’s 12.3% lower than March’s 62,221 units, which MAA attributed to the continuation of the conditional movement control order then and the global chip shortage that continues to hamper production.

As you’d expect, the figure is a far cry from the mere 153 vehicles (a 39,470% increase, in case you needed to know) registered during the same month last year, when the first movement control order was in full force. It’s no surprise, then, that the year-to-date figure of 179,096 units is up 86% from last year’s 95,876.

It’s going to come crashing down, however, with MAA expecting sales to dip this month due to the reinstatement of the stricter movement control order nationwide (with even stricter protocols rumoured to be on the horizon) and a shorter working month due to the Hard Raya holidays.