Local News / 21 April 2021

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales date for the month of March 2021. According to the statistics, a total of 63,878 units were delivered last month, which was 21,094 units (or 49.3%) more than the 42,784 units managed in February.

Last month’s sales volume was nearly 201% higher than the corresponding period last year, with an increase of 42,636 units over the 21,242 units managed in March 2020, where the introduction of the movement control order (MCO) had a severe impact on sales for that month. As a result, the total industry volume (TIV) as of the first three months is now ahead of that in 2020 by 34,246 units (or 32.5%).

The association attributed the improvement in sales last month to a number of factors, including the introduction of new models as well as from the rush of deliveries by companies having their fiscal year ending March 31.

The association is projecting the sales volume in April to be maintained at March levels, aided by ongoing aggressive promotional campaigns by car companies and the SST exemption that is in place until June 30.