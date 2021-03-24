In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 24 March 2021 10:59 am / 1 comment

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales date for the month of February 2021. According to the statistics, a total of 42,784 units were delivered last month, which was 9,955 units (or 30.3%) more than the 32,829 units that were sold in January.

Last month’s sales volume was also 4.1% higher than the corresponding period last year, with an increase of 1,697 units over the 41,087 units managed in February 2020. However, the total industry volume (TIV) as of the first two months remains behind that of 2020, by 8,408 units.

The association attributed the improvement in sales to the lifting of the reimplemented movement control order (MCO), which began on January 13, in most states. Car showrooms had been allowed to open during the period. Additionally, sales continue to be aided by the SST exemption that is in place until June 30.

The association is projecting the sales volume in March to be higher than last month from an expected rush for deliveries by car companies having their financial year ending March 31. It added that the resumption of JPJ services for all types of vehicle transactions will facilitate improved numbers.